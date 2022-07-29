SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Tournament moved to UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is to replace Sri Lanka as the venue for the Asia Cup starting next month due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the island nation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said yesterday. However, Sri Lanka would remain hosts for the nine-team tournament, which is to be played from Aug. 27 to Sept. 11. The country of 22 million people has been crippled by an economic crisis, with shortages of fuel, food and other necessities. Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva said that the national board members “fully stand by the ACC’s decision” to relocate the tournament.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Players barred from ground

Australian rugby league club Manly banned its seven boycotting players from their home stadium for the match against Sydney Roosters yesterday over safety concerns after holding a meeting with police. The seven this week stood down from the National Rugby League match rather than play in a rainbow-themed pride jersey, drawing criticism from LGBTQ groups. Manly officials on Wednesday spoke with police and decided that the seven players’ presence at Sydney’s Brookvale Oval would pose a threat to their safety. “For the safety and well-being of the players, the club has decided that it’s best that they don’t attend the game,” Manly interim chief executive Gary Wolman told the Australian newspaper. New South Wales Police said police officers had conducted a “risk assessment” and were satisfied with “the strategies in place to mitigate any risk to the players and attendees’ safety and security.” Police had received no formal reports of threats made toward players, although the seven have been branded “bigots” and “homophobic” on social media. The Roosters won 20-10.

RUGBY UNION

Red card rule continued

Red cards are to result in 20-minute player suspensions in the Rugby Championship this season after organizers of the tournament continued a trial of laws around sanctions for serious foul play. Red cards usually mean a player is sent from the field and cannot be replaced for the remainder of the match. Under the trial, the player sent off can take no further part in the match, but can be replaced after 20 minutes. So far, World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, has not agreed to a full global trial. “This is a great decision for the Rugby Championship and follows on from its application in Super Rugby,” SANZAAR chief executive Brendan Morris said. “As a group we firmly believe the integrity of international matches is very important and that wherever possible matches must be a contest of 15 versus 15.”

TENNIS

Vicini sets age record

Domenico Vicini, 50, on Wednesday became the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September. Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 in Group IV play. The match was Vicini’s 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament. The Davis Cup wrote on Twitter: “History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!” He can hit that milestone today.