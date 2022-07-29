CRICKET
Tournament moved to UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is to replace Sri Lanka as the venue for the Asia Cup starting next month due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the island nation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said yesterday. However, Sri Lanka would remain hosts for the nine-team tournament, which is to be played from Aug. 27 to Sept. 11. The country of 22 million people has been crippled by an economic crisis, with shortages of fuel, food and other necessities. Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva said that the national board members “fully stand by the ACC’s decision” to relocate the tournament.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Players barred from ground
Australian rugby league club Manly banned its seven boycotting players from their home stadium for the match against Sydney Roosters yesterday over safety concerns after holding a meeting with police. The seven this week stood down from the National Rugby League match rather than play in a rainbow-themed pride jersey, drawing criticism from LGBTQ groups. Manly officials on Wednesday spoke with police and decided that the seven players’ presence at Sydney’s Brookvale Oval would pose a threat to their safety. “For the safety and well-being of the players, the club has decided that it’s best that they don’t attend the game,” Manly interim chief executive Gary Wolman told the Australian newspaper. New South Wales Police said police officers had conducted a “risk assessment” and were satisfied with “the strategies in place to mitigate any risk to the players and attendees’ safety and security.” Police had received no formal reports of threats made toward players, although the seven have been branded “bigots” and “homophobic” on social media. The Roosters won 20-10.
RUGBY UNION
Red card rule continued
Red cards are to result in 20-minute player suspensions in the Rugby Championship this season after organizers of the tournament continued a trial of laws around sanctions for serious foul play. Red cards usually mean a player is sent from the field and cannot be replaced for the remainder of the match. Under the trial, the player sent off can take no further part in the match, but can be replaced after 20 minutes. So far, World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, has not agreed to a full global trial. “This is a great decision for the Rugby Championship and follows on from its application in Super Rugby,” SANZAAR chief executive Brendan Morris said. “As a group we firmly believe the integrity of international matches is very important and that wherever possible matches must be a contest of 15 versus 15.”
TENNIS
Vicini sets age record
Domenico Vicini, 50, on Wednesday became the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September. Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 in Group IV play. The match was Vicini’s 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament. The Davis Cup wrote on Twitter: “History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!” He can hit that milestone today.
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400m hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds, but it was her run in the women’s 4x400m relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and two days from Sunday’s close of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin is 22, with plenty of work yet to do in the hurdles, she said. However, she also hinted that the 400m-flat, or even the 100m
Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon. After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil. The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a
The heat was not to blame for the result, but rather the difficulty of finding training facilities, Taichung Futuro manager Henry Vom said in an interview yesterday two days after his team drew 3-3 against lowly AC Taipei in the Taiwan Football Premier League. Taichung on Sunday were at home against AC Taipei in a frantic game, with the visitors twice fighting back to share the points in a six-goal thriller. Within four minutes of kick-off, Taipei striker Lee Tsung-yang sprinted down the right flank and the Taichung defense failed to close him down. Lee blasted an angled shot that eluded goalkeeper Pan