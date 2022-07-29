Fresh from his and Mercedes’ best result of the year in France on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton will hope to go one better and add to his record eight victories at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.
The seven-time world champion was second behind champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull at Le Castellet in his 300th Formula One race, one place ahead of teammate George Russell.
It was Mercedes’ first double podium this season.
Hamilton relishes the sinuous Hungaroring circuit 20km north of Budapest, where no other driver can match his record. Michael Schumacher, his nearest rival, has won there only four times.
However, Hamilton knows that even after four consecutive podiums, he faces a daunting challenge to maintain his form as he seeks to become the first driver to win nine times at the same event.
In France, he was helped by Ferrari’s problems — the luckless Charles Leclerc crashing out while leading and the penalized Carlos Sainz starting from the back of the grid — and the continuing travails of Sergio Perez to recover his early-season form with Red Bull.
He knows, too, that his capricious Mercedes car remains unpredictable and changeable from circuit to circuit.
“I have no idea what to expect from us in Budapest,” Mercedes team head Toto Wolff said. “We had expectations of fighting at the front in France, but we didn’t. So, I don’t know what to expect.”
Likewise, Hamilton cannot predict a repeat on a track he loves and one on which Verstappen has never triumphed.
“This year has been so confusing,” Hamilton said. “From a driver’s perspective, it was so difficult to understand the car, but we are now — at least a little more — and it is more enjoyable to drive.”
“We still lack performance in some areas, like qualifying, but we are slowly getting there,” he said. “It’s about constantly chipping away at it. Unfortunately, we can’t take big leaps at the moment, but who knows? Maybe one will come and we’ll be right there.”
