Agencies





SOCCER

Taiwan learn from defeat

Taiwan’s national women’s soccer team suffered a 4-0 defeat to South Korea in their final match of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship on Tuesday, finishing last in the four-team tournament in Japan. Taiwan defended well for the first third of the match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Ibaraki Prefecture, until an own-goal by defender Chang Chi-lan in the 35th minute. From there, Taiwan’s defense quickly crumbled. After the game, Taiwan head coach Yen Shih-kai said that South Korea were tough competitors and it was an experience Taiwan could learn from. “It also put our team to the test on how to keep up physically and remain focused... It is something that we need to keep working on,” Yen said.

ATHLETICS

India lobbies for sports

The Indian Olympic Association has asked the Commonwealth Games Federation to include shooting and wrestling in the 2026 edition of the Games in the Australian state of Victoria. India had threatened to boycott the Birmingham Games in England, which begin today, after shooting was dropped from the program and had to be talked out of that decision. Shooting supplied 16 of India’s 66 medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, where they also topped the medals tally in wrestling. Neither sport features among the initial 16 announced for the Victoria Games.

TENNIS

Kyrgios quits Atlanta singles

Australian Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday pulled out of the Atlanta Open singles draw with a left-knee problem, ahead of his first match since finishing runner-up at Wimbledon this month. The 27-year-old was drawn to take on German Peter Gojowczyk in the opening round of the ATP 250 hard-court event in Georgia, but instead addressed the crowd after his withdrawal. “First of all, I just want to say I’m extremely shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight,” Kyrgios said on court. “I’ve won this tournament once and I’m playing probably some of the best tennis of my career. All I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show... I’m just extremely sorry, but I’m going to keep my hopes up and may be able to continue doubles with Thanasi [Kokkinakis] this week.”

BASKETBALL

Griner to testify in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner was yesterday expected to testify in a Russian courtroom after she admitted to bringing cannabis oil into the country, multiple outlets reported. Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since mid-February on drug charges. On July 7, she pleaded guilty to the charges, which carry a sentence of up to 10 years, in a largely procedural move. She appeared in court in Moscow on Tuesday as her lawyers presented the case that she used cannabis oil to relieve chronic pain, not for recreation. Her legal team has presented to the court statements from professionals attesting to her medicinal use. Griner spoke briefly to US embassy officials before the proceedings on Tuesday. The Washington Post quoted Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy, as saying that Griner “is doing OK and is as well as can be expected under the circumstances.”