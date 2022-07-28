SOCCER
Taiwan learn from defeat
Taiwan’s national women’s soccer team suffered a 4-0 defeat to South Korea in their final match of the EAFF E-1 Football Championship on Tuesday, finishing last in the four-team tournament in Japan. Taiwan defended well for the first third of the match at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Ibaraki Prefecture, until an own-goal by defender Chang Chi-lan in the 35th minute. From there, Taiwan’s defense quickly crumbled. After the game, Taiwan head coach Yen Shih-kai said that South Korea were tough competitors and it was an experience Taiwan could learn from. “It also put our team to the test on how to keep up physically and remain focused... It is something that we need to keep working on,” Yen said.
ATHLETICS
India lobbies for sports
The Indian Olympic Association has asked the Commonwealth Games Federation to include shooting and wrestling in the 2026 edition of the Games in the Australian state of Victoria. India had threatened to boycott the Birmingham Games in England, which begin today, after shooting was dropped from the program and had to be talked out of that decision. Shooting supplied 16 of India’s 66 medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Games, where they also topped the medals tally in wrestling. Neither sport features among the initial 16 announced for the Victoria Games.
TENNIS
Kyrgios quits Atlanta singles
Australian Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday pulled out of the Atlanta Open singles draw with a left-knee problem, ahead of his first match since finishing runner-up at Wimbledon this month. The 27-year-old was drawn to take on German Peter Gojowczyk in the opening round of the ATP 250 hard-court event in Georgia, but instead addressed the crowd after his withdrawal. “First of all, I just want to say I’m extremely shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight,” Kyrgios said on court. “I’ve won this tournament once and I’m playing probably some of the best tennis of my career. All I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show... I’m just extremely sorry, but I’m going to keep my hopes up and may be able to continue doubles with Thanasi [Kokkinakis] this week.”
BASKETBALL
Griner to testify in Russia
WNBA star Brittney Griner was yesterday expected to testify in a Russian courtroom after she admitted to bringing cannabis oil into the country, multiple outlets reported. Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since mid-February on drug charges. On July 7, she pleaded guilty to the charges, which carry a sentence of up to 10 years, in a largely procedural move. She appeared in court in Moscow on Tuesday as her lawyers presented the case that she used cannabis oil to relieve chronic pain, not for recreation. Her legal team has presented to the court statements from professionals attesting to her medicinal use. Griner spoke briefly to US embassy officials before the proceedings on Tuesday. The Washington Post quoted Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy, as saying that Griner “is doing OK and is as well as can be expected under the circumstances.”
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida
The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400m hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds, but it was her run in the women’s 4x400m relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and two days from Sunday’s close of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin is 22, with plenty of work yet to do in the hurdles, she said. However, she also hinted that the 400m-flat, or even the 100m
Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon. After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil. The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a