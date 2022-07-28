Eduardo Escobar crossed the plate and skipped joyfully back to the Mets dugout after his tiebreaking, two-run homer capped a four-run, first-inning rally — a drive a fan behind the left-field fence caught one-handed with a leap.
Most of Citi Field was dancing by the time Edwin Diaz struck out Gleyber Torres with two on, ending the Mets’ 6-3 win over the Yankees in Tuesday night’s rare Subway Series matchup of first-place teams.
“It was honestly like a World Series home run,” Escobar said through a translator. “I’ve never played in an environment like that.”
Photo: AFP
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo quieted many of the 42,364 fans with opposite-field home runs on consecutive first-inning pitches from Taijuan Walker (8-2), but the Mets stormed right back in the bottom half when Starling Marte homered with one out against Jordan Montgomery (3-3).
Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso followed with back-to-back doubles, and Escobar’s two-run, two-out homer put the Mets ahead 4-2. The ball was caught barehanded by a fan in a Mets jersey and Yankees hat.
The Mets held on for a victory before just their third home sellout this year, in what they hoped was a rehearsal for the World Series.
“If we’re playing against each other in November, that would be awesome,” Alonso said before the game. “If that happens, the city will just be on fire.”
Two of baseball’s big boppers went head to head. Judge’s MLB-high 38th home run gave him 82 RBIs, tying for the big league lead. Alonso surged back ahead with his 83rd in the bottom half and went three for three with a walk.
Walker improved to 5-0 in his last eight starts, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings.
“It was electric,” he said.
Montgomery, 0-2 in his last seven starts, allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits. He needed 71 pitches for seven outs, and when Boone came to the mound to remove him, he stared at his manager and said: “Why?”
“I wanted to be out there,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, I needed to be pulled.”
The Yankees went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and hurt themselves when Isiah Kiner-Falefa was picked off in the third and Rizzo was caught at second on an attempted double steal in the seventh.
After former Met and Yankee Darryl Strawberry threw out a ceremonial first pitch, Judge and Rizzo combined for the Yankees’ 14th back-to-back homers. They tied the team record set in 2009, and Rizzo ended a 14-game homerless streak with his 23rd this season.
Walker had not previously allowed a home run at Citi Field this year
The Mets opened a 5-2 lead in the third when third baseman Josh Donaldson hit Lindor with a throw near first base, and the ball caromed into right field as Marte scored from second.
DJ LeMahieu had an RBI grounder in the fourth, when Rizzo stranded the bases loaded with a flyout to Brandon Nimmo a step in front of the center field wall.
Jeff McNeil ended an 0-for-19 rut with a run-scoring single off Albert Abreu in the eighth.
After Adam Ottavino got five outs, Diaz struck out pinch-hitter Joey Gallo to strand a runner in the eighth, then fanned LeMahieu, Rizzo and Torres around a hit and an error in the ninth, getting his 22nd save in 25 chances.
“I’ve never played in a Major League playoff game before, but if I had to guess, that’s what it would be like,” Alonso said. “Looking to change that this year.”
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida
The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400m hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds, but it was her run in the women’s 4x400m relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and two days from Sunday’s close of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin is 22, with plenty of work yet to do in the hurdles, she said. However, she also hinted that the 400m-flat, or even the 100m
Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon. After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil. The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a