Police raid home of board member for the Tokyo Olympics

AFP, TOKYO





Japanese police yesterday raided the home of a Tokyo 2020 Olympics board member who allegedly received money from a sponsor he signed a consulting contract with, local media reported.

Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, is suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from business suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc, an “official partner” of last year’s COVID-19 pandemic-delayed event.

Kyodo news agency reported that could constitute bribery, as Takahashi was considered a quasi-civil servant who was not permitted to accept money or gifts related to his position.

Haruyuki Takahashi, at the time a board member of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, arrives at a meeting in Tokyo on March 30, 2020. Photo: AP

The Tokyo prosecutors’ office told reporters that it could not comment on individual cases.

A sports consulting firm run by Takahashi is suspected of receiving money from Aoki for a contract signed in 2017, local media reported.

Aoki in October 2018 became a Tokyo Games sponsor, allowing it to use the event’s logo and sell officially licensed products.

Takahashi last week told the Yomiuri Shimbun that the money his company received was for consultancy work.

“There was no conflict of interest whatsoever with my position as an organizing committee board member,” he was quoted as saying.

Aoki issued a statement last week saying it had no comment on reports of the payments.

Takahashi, a former executive at Japan’s biggest advertising agency, Dentsu, had served on the Tokyo 2020 board since June 2014.