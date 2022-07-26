Duplantis breaks pole vault world record

Reuters, EUGENE, Oregon





Armand Duplantis on Sunday brought down the curtain on the World Athletics Championships in stunning fashion, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day meeting in Eugene, Oregon.

After the US claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, Duplantis took center stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil.

The Swede sailed over 6.21m to surpass his previous mark by 1cm — set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Athletics Championships — and complete his collection of medals by claiming a first world title.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis sets a world record in the men’s pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“It’s great; I cannot complain,” Duplantis said. “Actually, I did not think about the record that much today... I really wanted to win the gold so badly. It was the medal I was missing. So when I was on this height, it was like everything came together and it happened from there.”

Chris Nilsen of the US took silver with 5.94m on countback from Ernest John Obiena, whose bronze was the first-ever world medal for the Philippines.

Unheralded Nigerian Tobi Amusan had earlier stolen the show in the women’s 100m hurdles, rocketing to a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals.

She then won the gold in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06, although excessive wind speeds meant her time was ruled out.

“The goal was to come out and to win this gold... The world record is a bonus,” said Amusan, who finished 0.17 seconds ahead of Jamaican Britany Anderson, while Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn went home with the bronze.

Athing Mu of the US held off British rival Keeley Hodgkinson to add the world 800m title to her Olympic crown, while Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, also a gold medalist in Tokyo, retained her long jump title.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway made up for his runner-up finish in the 1,500m with a convincing victory in the 5,000m, where reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei faltered and finished in ninth place.

“I needed it,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I felt really good today ... but 5 kilometers is a tough race.”

French world record holder Kevin Mayer regained the decathlon title after impressive performances in the pole vault and javelin, seizing opportunity after a competition-ending injury to Olympic champion Damian Warner.

In the morning session, Italy’s Massimo Stano claimed a one-second victory over Masatora Kawano of Japan in the men’s 35km race walk, adding a world gold to his Olympic crown.

The US wrapped up the championships by consolidating their place at the top of the medals table with a championship record of 33 medals.

The men’s quartet came home in 2 minutes, 56.17 seconds and to strengthen the US’ stranglehold on the event. The US has now won eight of the past nine world titles and eight of the past 10 Olympic golds.

Sydney McLaughlin, the newly crowned 400m hurdles gold medalist, anchored the women’s team and ran a remarkable 47.91 final leg to give the hosts their 13th gold medal of the event.