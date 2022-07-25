New Zealand Rugby yesterday tossed out two All Blacks assistant coaches and brought in the Canterbury Crusaders’ Jason Ryan in a widely expected shake-up in the wake of the recent series loss to Ireland.
Forwards coach John Plumtree and attack coach Brad Mooar have been let go following “robust and in-depth conversations” about ways to improve performance, New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.
Ryan has been the forwards coach for the champion Crusaders team for the past six years, in which they have won six Super Rugby titles, as well as being the Fiji forwards coach.
Photo: AFP
“Jason is a proven performer with plenty of experience at international level,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. “Last year we witnessed firsthand the impact he has made on Fiji’s forwards, adding to his continual growth as the forwards coach of the Crusaders. His appointment now is clearly with an eye to the future and to [the Rugby World Cup] 2023.”
Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, now an All Blacks selector, has also taken on a key analysis role with the All Blacks and will work with Foster on overall strategy and attack play.
There was a huge outcry in New Zealand following the 2-1 series loss to Ireland, the first time they have lost a series to the Irish, with rugby pundits blaming poor coaching and a poorly constructed game plan, and calling for heads to roll.
Foster kept his position as head coach, but announced he had parted ways with Plumtree and Mooar.
“Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks,” Foster said.
Mooar was coaching Scarlets in Wales when Foster sought him to be an assistant coach in 2019, and New Zealand Rugby was forced to buy him out of his contract.
Foster was chosen ahead of Crusaders coaching guru Scott “Razor” Robertson to take over the All Blacks when Steve Hansen retired following the 2019 World Cup.
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
WARDROBE MALFUNCTION: With all eyes on her, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her 200m heat, but still easily qualified for the semi-finals Untouchable Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas on Monday led a raft of familiar faces to glory when she claimed her third straight triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships. Day four of action at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, saw experience count as multiple gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics followed up on their efforts in the Japanese capital with more podium-topping. “This is my third consecutive world [outdoor] title, it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Rojas, who had been hoping to better her world record, but was frustrated by wind affecting her run-up. “I wanted a longer jump, but I am happy