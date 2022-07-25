France not finished after defeating Dutch at Euro

AFP, ROTHERHAM, England





Les Bleues are not satisfied with just breaking new ground by reaching the semi-finals for the first time at a UEFA Women’s Euro, France coach Corinne Diacre said on Saturday, after they beat defending champions the Netherlands 1-0 after extra-time.

Eve Perisset’s penalty on 102 minutes finally broke the Dutch resistance in Rotherham to set up a semi-final clash with Germany on Wednesday.

The scoreline did not do justice to the gulf in class between the sides as France were frustrated for 90 minutes by the brilliance of young goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

The Netherlands’ Jackie Groenen, left, challenges France’s Wendie Renard during their UEFA Women’s Euro quarter-final in Rotherham, England, on Saturday. Photo:AFP

“We’ve reached a new level for us tonight, but that’s not the end,” said Diacre, who had been fiercely criticized for her part in France’s quarter-final exit on home soil at the World Cup three years ago. “We are looking to reach the final.”

Defeat rounded off a difficult tournament for the Dutch, who had been weakened by injuries to key players and COVID-19 cases.

Vivianne Miedema was fit to return after she missed the group stage wins over Portugal and Switzerland due to COVID-19.

However, the Arsenal striker looked well short of match fitness as one of the world’s best players struggled to have any meaningful effect on the game.

France scored five in the first half of their opening game against Italy and could easily have repeated that feat in the opening 45 minutes.

The Netherlands lost veteran goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal for the rest of the tournament to a shoulder injury in their opener against Sweden, but Van Domselaar has shone in her absence.

The 22-year-old had made just one international appearance prior to this year’s Euro, but looks certain to keep her place as the Dutch No. 1.

“I just told her [she] has the best goalkeeping performance at a Euros since Nadine Angerer in 2013 and she won a Ballon d’Or that year,” Netherlands coach Mark Parsons said of Van Domselaar. “Tonight she was world class.”