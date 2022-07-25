Chopra wins India’s first silver at Worlds

Reuters





India’s sports community yesterday hailed Neeraj Chopra after the Olympic javelin champion won the country’s first silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Chopra’s throw of 88.13m was not enough to beat Grenadian Anderson Peters’ effort of 90.54m, but it was enough to end India’s 19-year wait for another medal at the World Championships.

Anju Bobby George took bronze in the women’s long jump in Paris in 2003 to win India’s first medal.

India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“I feel very good after winning a silver for India,” Chopra said in a video shared by the Sports Authority of India. “Next year we have another World Championships, and I’ll try to do better there.”

Chopra, who became the first Indian to win an individual athletics gold at the Olympics in Tokyo last year, had delivered a “historic moment,” George said.

“I’m really happy and excited that after a long wait of 19 years, we have won our second World Championships medal,” she said.

The US’ Twanisha Terry, front right, crosses the finish line to win the women’s 4x100m relay final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“He’s very young, and he’s in his rhythm, and he can achieve something at the next World Championships in Budapest as well,” she added.

Shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won India’s first individual Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008, also heaped praise on the 24-year-old javelin thrower.

“Many congratulations for your silver at the worlds! You make us proud,” Bindra wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the US women’s sprint relay quartet pulled off a stunning upset over Jamaica, while a flubbed baton handover proved costly for the US men’s team as they finished second to Canada.

Jamaica were anchored by new 200m champion Shericka Jackson, but Twanisha Terry ran a terrific final leg to bring home the hosts’ 10th gold medal in Eugene, Oregon.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Terry said. “The race was electrifying. The stadium went crazy.”

Germany took a surprise third-placed finish after Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith pulled up injured.

The US had looked set to retain the men’s title until Elijah Hall and Marvin Bracy lost time with a slow exchange, the latest disappointment for a country with incredible depth of sprinting talent.

Andre De Grasse, the Olympic 200m champion, beat Bracy to the finish line, while Britain collected bronze.

“It’s special to win here. There are many Canadians cheering us on. It’s not on home soil, but it felt like it,” De Grasse said.

Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo (triple jump) and Kenyan Emmanuel Korir (800m) added world titles to their Olympic crowns, but Canada’s Damian Warner, also a gold medalist in Tokyo, suffered injury heartbreak in the decathlon.

Pichardo jumped a 17.95m to take gold ahead of Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango and China’s Olympic silver medalist Zhu Yaming.

Korir produced his trademark devastating kick to clinch the 800m title, with Algerian Djamel Sedjati taking a surprise silver ahead of Canada’s Marco Arop.

Warner was in firm control of the decathlon after the first four events, but his hopes of winning a first world title were dashed after an injury in the 400m, with Puerto Rico’s Ayden Owens-Delerme moving into the overall lead.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay charged down the final straight to win the women’s 5,000m, while world record holder Letesenbet Gidey and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan missed out on a podium finish.