Taiwanese table tennis players Chen Chien-an and Feng Yi-hsin on Friday took the men’s doubles title at the World Table Tennis Feeder European Summer Series in Hungary after outlasting Lin Shidong and Xu Yingbin of China in the final.
Chen and Feng sailed past Lin and Xu 3-1 in the final. The match lasted just under 27 minutes at the BOK Hall in Budapest on the last day of the tournament, which began on Monday.
In the opener, the Taiwanese pair suffered a devastating defeat 4-11 before bouncing back in the second game to level the score with a 15-13 win.
Photo courtesty of World Table Tennis
Chen and Feng continued their hot play, edging the tightly contested third game. They secured the final two points to produce an 11-9 win.
From there they never looked back, reeling in eight consecutive points to win the match with an 11-2 game 4, which they led 3-2 early on.
Chen and Feng began their campaign at the tournament by defeating Yuan Licen and Zhou Qihao of China 3-2 in the round of 16. They beat Alex Naumi and Benedek Olah of Finland 3-1 in the quarter-finals and Ricardo Walther and Benedikt Duda of Germany 3-1 in the semi-finals.
Photo: AFP
However, compatriot Chuang Chih-yuan was knocked out of the men’s singles semi-finals, beaten 0-11, 6-11, 6-11, 7-11 by world No. 20 Lin Gaoyuan of China in 25 minutes.
The event featured the top 30 men and women in the ITTF World Table Tennis rankings.
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida