Taiwanese paddlers win men’s doubles title in Budapest

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese table tennis players Chen Chien-an and Feng Yi-hsin on Friday took the men’s doubles title at the World Table Tennis Feeder European Summer Series in Hungary after outlasting Lin Shidong and Xu Yingbin of China in the final.

Chen and Feng sailed past Lin and Xu 3-1 in the final. The match lasted just under 27 minutes at the BOK Hall in Budapest on the last day of the tournament, which began on Monday.

In the opener, the Taiwanese pair suffered a devastating defeat 4-11 before bouncing back in the second game to level the score with a 15-13 win.

Chen Chien-an, left, and Feng Yi-hsin of Taiwan compete in a men’s doubles match at a World Table Tennis event in an undated photograph. Photo courtesty of World Table Tennis

Chen and Feng continued their hot play, edging the tightly contested third game. They secured the final two points to produce an 11-9 win.

From there they never looked back, reeling in eight consecutive points to win the match with an 11-2 game 4, which they led 3-2 early on.

Chen and Feng began their campaign at the tournament by defeating Yuan Licen and Zhou Qihao of China 3-2 in the round of 16. They beat Alex Naumi and Benedek Olah of Finland 3-1 in the quarter-finals and Ricardo Walther and Benedikt Duda of Germany 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-yuan serves to Lin Gaoyuan of China during their men’s singles semi-final at the World Table Tennis Champions European Summer Series in Budapest on Friday. Photo: AFP

However, compatriot Chuang Chih-yuan was knocked out of the men’s singles semi-finals, beaten 0-11, 6-11, 6-11, 7-11 by world No. 20 Lin Gaoyuan of China in 25 minutes.

The event featured the top 30 men and women in the ITTF World Table Tennis rankings.