Ospreys delight crowds at the World Championships

Reuters, EUGENE, Oregon





When Noah Lyles on Thursday led a stunning US sweep in the 200m, he had some unusual cheerleaders watching over the starting line: A nest of ospreys who have become the World Championships’ unofficial mascots.

There is no starting gun nor roar of the crowd that rouses the raptors from their home on a platform above the University of Oregon School of Law, which is visible to the crowd at the 10-day international meet in Eugene.

In between field events and sprint heats, fans delight in watching the youngest in the nest flap its wings, thanks to footage displayed on the Hayward Field big screen.

US athlete Sydney McLaughlin interacts with mascot Bigfoot after winning the women’s 400m hurdles final at the World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Watching the announcers and the fans cheer for the bird, learning to fly in the same way that they’re cheering for the athletes, running and jumping and throwing — yeah, I never would have predicted that, but it’s really fun,” said Michael Moffitt, the Philip H. Knight Chair in Law at the University of Oregon.

The ospreys previously resided in the Hayward Field until a 2014 incident prompted their relocation to the platform at the Knight Law Center.

“They dropped a trout onto lane four during a track meet,” Moffitt, the birds’ de facto spokesman, told reporters. “My professional expertise is in conflict resolution. And the way we resolved this one was to just move the birds across the street.”

Ospreys rest in a nest on a tower near Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

In scheduled track events, Sydney McLaughlin is already looking for her next challenge and is considering a switch to the 400m flat race or even doubling up after on Friday breaking the 400m hurdles world record and becoming the first woman to run under 51 seconds in the event.

The US Olympic champion clocked 50.68 seconds to win gold at the World Championships, taking a massive 0.73 seconds out of her previous world record.

The 22-year-old told reporters shortly after the race she and her coach Bobby Kersee had been thinking about taking on another event even before arriving in Eugene.

“Bobby’s always coming up with new ideas, so it’s hard to pin down one, but there’s talks of doubles, there’s talks of switching, so honestly I have no clue,” McLaughlin said. “I haven’t even talked to him after the race, so that’s something we’ll go back home after the season, discuss, see what we want to do and if it makes sense, it makes sense.”

Femke Bol, who beat Dalilah Muhammad to silver, hopes McLaughlin stays with the hurdles.

“She pushes me to also go faster and try harder, and I think it’s amazing to run in a race like today,” Bol said. “I just love competing against the best.”

However, while other events could prove tempting, McLaughlin said there was room to improve over the hurdles, telling reporters that even Friday’s stunning race was not “super clean.”

“I think there’s still more to go,” she said. “I think we’re all figuring out that, yes there’s 10 barriers but we can run them a lot faster than people think.”