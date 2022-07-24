When Noah Lyles on Thursday led a stunning US sweep in the 200m, he had some unusual cheerleaders watching over the starting line: A nest of ospreys who have become the World Championships’ unofficial mascots.
There is no starting gun nor roar of the crowd that rouses the raptors from their home on a platform above the University of Oregon School of Law, which is visible to the crowd at the 10-day international meet in Eugene.
In between field events and sprint heats, fans delight in watching the youngest in the nest flap its wings, thanks to footage displayed on the Hayward Field big screen.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Watching the announcers and the fans cheer for the bird, learning to fly in the same way that they’re cheering for the athletes, running and jumping and throwing — yeah, I never would have predicted that, but it’s really fun,” said Michael Moffitt, the Philip H. Knight Chair in Law at the University of Oregon.
The ospreys previously resided in the Hayward Field until a 2014 incident prompted their relocation to the platform at the Knight Law Center.
“They dropped a trout onto lane four during a track meet,” Moffitt, the birds’ de facto spokesman, told reporters. “My professional expertise is in conflict resolution. And the way we resolved this one was to just move the birds across the street.”
Photo: Reuters
In scheduled track events, Sydney McLaughlin is already looking for her next challenge and is considering a switch to the 400m flat race or even doubling up after on Friday breaking the 400m hurdles world record and becoming the first woman to run under 51 seconds in the event.
The US Olympic champion clocked 50.68 seconds to win gold at the World Championships, taking a massive 0.73 seconds out of her previous world record.
The 22-year-old told reporters shortly after the race she and her coach Bobby Kersee had been thinking about taking on another event even before arriving in Eugene.
“Bobby’s always coming up with new ideas, so it’s hard to pin down one, but there’s talks of doubles, there’s talks of switching, so honestly I have no clue,” McLaughlin said. “I haven’t even talked to him after the race, so that’s something we’ll go back home after the season, discuss, see what we want to do and if it makes sense, it makes sense.”
Femke Bol, who beat Dalilah Muhammad to silver, hopes McLaughlin stays with the hurdles.
“She pushes me to also go faster and try harder, and I think it’s amazing to run in a race like today,” Bol said. “I just love competing against the best.”
However, while other events could prove tempting, McLaughlin said there was room to improve over the hurdles, telling reporters that even Friday’s stunning race was not “super clean.”
“I think there’s still more to go,” she said. “I think we’re all figuring out that, yes there’s 10 barriers but we can run them a lot faster than people think.”
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida