Linda Sembrant’s stoppage-time winner on Friday broke Belgian hearts as Sweden won 1-0 in Leigh to set up a UEFA Women’s Euro semi-final with hosts England.
The Olympic silver medalists were strong favorites to progress against a Belgium side playing their first ever knockout game at a major women’s tournament.
However, the No. 2-ranked side in the world were frustrated by Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard, poor finishing and a controversial video review for 92 minutes until Sembrant made the breakthrough.
Photo: AFP
“I think it’s a game where we were in control,” Sembrant said. “They made it really hard because they made it very tight in front of the goal, but in the end we got that goal that we needed.”
Sweden’s preparations had been hit by a trio of positive COVID-19 cases for Jonna Andersson, Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg, but they still dominated from start to finish with 34 attempts to Belgium’s three.
Belgium had surpassed expectations just by making it through the group stages for the first time in only their second major tournament in the women’s game.
“We were the underdogs from the beginning, but we did really well as a team,” Red Flames captain Tessa Wullaert said. “That’s what I want to remember from this tournament.”
Filippa Angeldal forced Evrard into the first of a series of saves inside the first 10 minutes.
The Manchester City midfielder, who scored twice in Sweden’s 5-0 win over Portugal in their final group game, then fired over with a clearer opening from the edge of the box.
Sweden thought they had made the breakthrough on 26 minutes when Stina Blackstenius coolly slotted past Evrard from Kosovare Asllani’s through-ball.
However, for the third time in the tournament, the Arsenal striker was denied by a video review for offside, which harshly ruled the goal out.
The fluency of Sweden’s attack disappeared after the break as they struggled to break through the mass ranks of Belgium’s defense.
Set-pieces then became the biggest threat from Peter Gerhardsson’s side.
Blackstenius should have scored when she headed too close to the excellent Evrard.
The Gent goalkeeper was even equal to Nathalie Bjorn’s effort in the final minute of stoppage-time, but the rebound fell kindly for Sembrant to smash the rebound home and spark scenes of celebration among the Sweden squad.
“I felt the tears coming because I was so happy,” Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson said. “It was a frustrating evening. To finally get that relief, oh my God. I’m so proud of all the girls for how hard we fought.”
