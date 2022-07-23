Noah Lyles on Thursday defended his world 200m title in electric fashion in a second US sprint clean sweep, while Shericka Jackson thwarted Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s bid for a sprint double in the women’s race.
Close on the heels of Fred Kerley leading a 1-2-3 for the US in the men’s 100m, Lyles made no mistake over the longer sprint, racing home in 19.31 seconds in Eugene, Oregon.
It was the fourth-fastest 200m ever run — only Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake have run faster.
Photo: AFP
Lyles’ teammates Kenny Bednarek and teenager Erriyon Knighton took silver and bronze in 19.77 and 19.80 respectively, to repeated chants of “U-S-A” from home fans at Hayward Field.
“It’s like being a rock star,” Lyles said of performing in front of a packed crowd in Eugene, as opposed to the empty stands at the Tokyo Olympics, where he finished third and admitted to having mental health issues.
“I was true in form for a world record, but I am OK with the American record,” Lyles said after bettering Michael Johnson’s previous best by 0.01 seconds. “To be honest, every step was purposeful, going out with intent to win.”
There were similar fireworks in the women’s 200m on a balmy, clear night with perfect conditions for sprinting.
Jackson set a championship record of 21.45, the second-fastest time ever run over the distance, for the first individual world title of her career.
Only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose 1988 world record of 21.34 still stands, has run faster.
“I am feeling great once I came out and put on the show,” 28-year-old Jackson said. “The fastest woman alive, the national and championships record, I cannot complain.”
Newly-crowned 100m gold medalist Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81, but there was no Jamaican clean sweep, as there had been in the blue riband event, as defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain claimed bronze in 22.02.
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the third part of Jamaica’s 100m sweep, eventually came in seventh in 22.39.
Fraser-Pryce hinted that any retirement plans, initially mulled over in 2020, were definitely on hold.
“I really think I owe it to myself to see how far I can go as a sprinter and just continue to transcend what I thought was possible,” she said. “For women, especially after having a baby and after turning 30, you hear ... it’s time to pack it up, but you know I’m 35, going on 36, and to be here still competing at that level it’s just a blessing.”
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world