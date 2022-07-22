SPORTS BRIEFS

BASKETBALL

Jones Cup changed

The Taiwan-hosted William Jones Cup invitational international tournament has been postponed this year due to the lack of teams willing to compete in the event because of COVID-19 prevention protocols, the organizers said yesterday. The tournament, which has already had a two-year hiatus after being canceled in 2020 and last year, was slated to return in the first half of next month, but will now be postponed because teams from overseas are unwilling to observe point-to-point movement restrictions and mandatory quarantine on entry to Taiwan, the national basketball association (CTBA) said in a statement. With too few teams to field an international tournament, the CTBA said it has postponed this year’s event, which would have been the 42nd edition. It would announce new dates later, it said. The new dates are being planned for September, but whether it will go ahead remains uncertain as it will also depend on COVID-19 prevention rules and the willingness of invited teams to participate, it said.

CRICKET

Bracewell claims hat-trick

Michael Bracewell on Wednesday continued the remarkable start to his short-format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 international cricket. The all-rounder did not even get to complete the over, as wickets with his third, fourth and fifth deliveries dismissed Ireland to give the tourists an 88-run victory in Belfast. Off-spinner Bracewell became only the 35th bowler, and third New Zealander after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to take wickets with three consecutive balls in international T20s. “I love cricket and I don’t think that’s ever been done before in with your first over in T20 international cricket, taking a hat-trick,” teammate Ish Sodhi said. “If it has, I don’t think it will be done again. It was great to see and, as a way to finish the match, it was fantastic. There’s not much the man can’t do at the moment.”

SOCCER

El Salvador faces suspension

FIFA on Wednesday said that it could suspend El Salvador if its state-led sports institute removes the heads of the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) in favor of hand-picked officials, a letter shared by the federation online said. Last week, seven directors of the FESFUT executive committee were temporarily suspended from their duties by a disciplinary court tied to the INDES national sports institute. INDES suspended them saying they refused to “adapt” their statutes to those of a new law requiring the country’s sports organizations to comply with governmental orders. The court also ruled it would initiate a process to evaluate the legal situation of the federation and that the INDES Steering Committee would appoint its own leaders to begin adapting the FESFUT’s statutes. FIFA, in the letter shared by FESFUT, said that the decision was “outside any statutory and regulatory structure applicable to the federation” and that it recognizes the suspended leaders.” The world’s soccer regulatory body said that if the committee appointed by the INDES was not withdrawn by Monday next week, the case would be immediately submitted to the FIFA Council for a decision that could include the suspension of FESFUT, which would then lose its rights as a member organization.