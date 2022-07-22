BASKETBALL
Jones Cup changed
The Taiwan-hosted William Jones Cup invitational international tournament has been postponed this year due to the lack of teams willing to compete in the event because of COVID-19 prevention protocols, the organizers said yesterday. The tournament, which has already had a two-year hiatus after being canceled in 2020 and last year, was slated to return in the first half of next month, but will now be postponed because teams from overseas are unwilling to observe point-to-point movement restrictions and mandatory quarantine on entry to Taiwan, the national basketball association (CTBA) said in a statement. With too few teams to field an international tournament, the CTBA said it has postponed this year’s event, which would have been the 42nd edition. It would announce new dates later, it said. The new dates are being planned for September, but whether it will go ahead remains uncertain as it will also depend on COVID-19 prevention rules and the willingness of invited teams to participate, it said.
CRICKET
Bracewell claims hat-trick
Michael Bracewell on Wednesday continued the remarkable start to his short-format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 international cricket. The all-rounder did not even get to complete the over, as wickets with his third, fourth and fifth deliveries dismissed Ireland to give the tourists an 88-run victory in Belfast. Off-spinner Bracewell became only the 35th bowler, and third New Zealander after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to take wickets with three consecutive balls in international T20s. “I love cricket and I don’t think that’s ever been done before in with your first over in T20 international cricket, taking a hat-trick,” teammate Ish Sodhi said. “If it has, I don’t think it will be done again. It was great to see and, as a way to finish the match, it was fantastic. There’s not much the man can’t do at the moment.”
SOCCER
El Salvador faces suspension
FIFA on Wednesday said that it could suspend El Salvador if its state-led sports institute removes the heads of the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) in favor of hand-picked officials, a letter shared by the federation online said. Last week, seven directors of the FESFUT executive committee were temporarily suspended from their duties by a disciplinary court tied to the INDES national sports institute. INDES suspended them saying they refused to “adapt” their statutes to those of a new law requiring the country’s sports organizations to comply with governmental orders. The court also ruled it would initiate a process to evaluate the legal situation of the federation and that the INDES Steering Committee would appoint its own leaders to begin adapting the FESFUT’s statutes. FIFA, in the letter shared by FESFUT, said that the decision was “outside any statutory and regulatory structure applicable to the federation” and that it recognizes the suspended leaders.” The world’s soccer regulatory body said that if the committee appointed by the INDES was not withdrawn by Monday next week, the case would be immediately submitted to the FIFA Council for a decision that could include the suspension of FESFUT, which would then lose its rights as a member organization.
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
AMONG GIANTS: Ireland erupted in jubilation as they became only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat the All Blacks in a three-Test series in New Zealand Ireland yesterday built an emphatic first-half lead, then held off New Zealand’s second-half rally to win the deciding third Test 32-22, recording their first-ever series win against the All Blacks and rocking New Zealand rugby a year out from a World Cup. Only a week after posting its first-ever Test victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland won again to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat New Zealand in a three-Test series at home. Ireland led 22-3 after a magnificent first half in which it scored tries through backrower Josh van der