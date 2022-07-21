Japan’s two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu on Tuesday said he felt “no sadness” after retiring from competition aged 27, bringing the curtain down on one of the sport’s most glittering careers.
The soft-spoken “Ice Prince” became the first man to win back-to-back Olympic titles in 66 years and is a national icon who is followed around the world by adoring fans.
However, he said the time was right to bow out after finishing fourth at this year’s Beijing Games — where he struggled with injury — saying he was “not needed any more” in competitive skating.
Photo: AP
“As far as competitions and results go, I think I have been able to take all the things I wanted to take,” Hanyu, dressed in a dark suit and bowing deeply as he took to the stage, told a packed news conference in Tokyo.
“I think I have grown in such a way that I don’t seek that kind of evaluation anymore,” he added.
Hanyu said he intends to keep his legion of “Fanyu” supporters happy by skating in exhibition shows, and made clear his discomfort with the idea of being considered retired.
However, he would no longer compete on the stage that made him one of figure skating’s all-time greats, he said, adding that he would “never miss the tension of competition.”
“I’ll no longer be compared with other skaters as a competitor,” he said. “I have no sadness. I want to continue to do my best.”
With his graceful skating style and delicate, boyish looks, Hanyu is an icon for his fans, who shower the ice with Winnie the Pooh toys after his routines.
He won his first Olympic singles title at the 2014 Sochi Games and overcame injury to retain his crown four years later in Pyeongchang.
He also won the world championships in 2014 and 2017, but he has been dogged by injury in the past few years, including an ankle ligament problem that he had to overcome to win his second Olympic gold.
He was dethroned as Olympic champion in February in Beijing by Nathan Chen of the US, tumbling during his routine and missing the podium.
Hanyu said he had considered retiring after the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, but finally made up his mind after returning from Beijing.
Hanyu plans to concentrate on skating in ice shows, and attempt to land the fabled quadruple axel jump that eluded him throughout his competitive career.
He said he would “work harder” so he could one day “land it successfully in front of everyone.”
Although his plans for the future are still “vague,” he said he wanted to “figure out ways to show people my skating in a way that’s more befitting of today’s age.”
“Ice shows tend to be considered something elegant and fun, but I want to remain more of an athlete,” he said. “I want people to see me as I continue to fight.”
Hanyu is a national hero in Japan, where he became the youngest recipient of his country’s prestigious People’s Honor Award in 2018, and his every move is headline news.
Yet despite the huge attention, he still remains something of an enigma, rarely granting interviews and having no social media presence.
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
AMONG GIANTS: Ireland erupted in jubilation as they became only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat the All Blacks in a three-Test series in New Zealand Ireland yesterday built an emphatic first-half lead, then held off New Zealand’s second-half rally to win the deciding third Test 32-22, recording their first-ever series win against the All Blacks and rocking New Zealand rugby a year out from a World Cup. Only a week after posting its first-ever Test victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland won again to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat New Zealand in a three-Test series at home. Ireland led 22-3 after a magnificent first half in which it scored tries through backrower Josh van der