Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match.
The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19.
Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
In the men’s singles, world No. 4 and four-time champion Chou Tien-chen faced compatriot Lu Chia-hung in a more closely fought match that lasted 1 hour, 2 minutes. Chou ultimately triumphed 14-21, 21-13, 21-18.
World No. 16 Wang Tzu-wei took 40 minutes to beat Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay of Indonesia 21-11, 21-14.
The men’s doubles featured another all-Taiwanese matchup, as Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin took on Lee Fang-chih and Lee Fang-jen, beating them 19-21, 22-20, 21-16 in one hour, five minutes.
This year’s Taipei Open, with a total purse of US$500,000, has 92 players from 26 countries competing and is being played for the 39th time.
