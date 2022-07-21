Rassie van der Dussen’s century helped South Africa spoil Ben Stokes’ farewell to one-day international cricket (ODI) as the Proteas won by 62 runs on the England star’s Durham home ground to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.
Van der Dussen’s career-best 134 was the cornerstone of South Africa’s 335-5, their highest ODI total in England.
He also shared stands of 109 with opener Janneman Malan (57) and 151 with Aiden Markram, who made a stylish 77.
Photo: Reuters
Test captain Stokes did not have a fairy-tale finish to a 50-over international cricket career that peaked with a player-of-the-match display in England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup final triumph.
The struggling 31-year-old paceman took an expensive 0-44 in five overs amid searing heat, after being cheered by his loyal home fans as he led England onto the field.
Stokes then made just 5 with the bat before he was trapped leg before wicket to off-spinner Markram, having missed a reverse sweep.
Stokes on Monday announced that this game would be his 105th and last match at this level, with the dynamic all-rounder saying a congested England fixture schedule meant he had to jettison ODIs to still give of his best in Tests and Twenty20s.
He elaborated further on his decision before the match on Tuesday.
“We are not cars. You can’t just fill us up and we’ll go out there and be ready to be fueled up again,” he told BBC’s Test Match Special radio show.
“We had a test series and then the one-day team had a series going on at the same time — that was a bit silly,” he said.
Fellow World Cup-winner Jos Buttler, now England’s white-ball captain, thanked Stokes for his ODI efforts.
“Three years ago [the 2019 World Cup final] will live long in the memory, but every day he turns up, whether that be for training or in a match, he puts in 100 percent,” Buttler said. “He has been a fantastic ambassador for us in ODI cricket. We will miss him.”
Joe Root took up the charge after Stokes’s dismissal with a run-a-ball 50.
However, a target of 103 off the last eight overs, with England already six wickets down, was too much even for the world’s top-ranked Test batsman.
Root was eventually bowled for an excellent 86 by express quick Anrich Nortje, who finished with 4-53 from 8.5 overs.
“The boys were really clinical today,” South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj told Sky Sports. “Rassie set the tone with the bat and then the bowlers stuck really well to their plans so full credit to everyone for their performances.”
On a day where temperatures touched 37°C, it was no surprise Maharaj, skipper in place of the injured Temba Bavuma, opted to bat first after winning the toss.
“We didn’t expect a heat wave in England to quite be this hot, it was quite nostalgic, like being at home,” Maharaj said.
The series continues at Old Trafford tomorrow.
Additional reporting by Reuters
