Cameraman offers new obstacle for steeplechase runners

AP, EUGENE, Oregon





A new obstacle appeared out of nowhere on the steeplechase course at the World Athletics Championships on Monday night: a cameraman.

Trying to get a great shot of the triple jump competition going on in the infield, a World Athletics cameraman stepped onto the track, unaware that there was a live race going on behind him.

The runners spread out to pass him and nobody was hurt.

“I was a little worried that he was going to dart one way or another, right at the last second,” said Evan Jager of the US, who finished sixth. “Thankfully he didn’t realize we were there until we all passed him.”

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won in 8 minutes, 25.13 seconds.

World Athletics President Seb Coe said the federation is looking into what happened.

“I don’t want to be cavalier about these things, but these things happen,” he said.