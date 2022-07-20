Stokes announces shock retirement from ODI cricket

AFP, LONDON





England’s Ben Stokes is to retire from one-day international (ODI) cricket after yesterday’s series opener against South Africa on his Durham home ground, citing an “unsustainable” schedule as the motivation for his shock decision.

Stokes, who became England Test captain in April, made his ODI debut in 2011 and his standout performance in the format came in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand.

The charismatic all-rounder scored an unbeaten 84 in the Lord’s final to force a super over that ended with England becoming 50-over world champions for the first time by the slenderest of margins.

England’s Ben Stokes throws the ball during practice at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

However, in the three years since that triumphant moment, the 31-year-old has played just nine more ODIs due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management.

He plans to focus on his Test captaincy and Twenty20 career.

Stokes, who has scored 2,919 runs and taken 74 wickets with his lively fast-medium bowling in 104 ODIs, said on social media on Monday that it had been an “incredibly tough decision to make.”

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard [as] dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100 percent of myself in this format any more,” he said. “The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it. Three formats are just unsustainable for me now.”

“Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give [captain] Jos [Buttler] and the rest of the team their all.”

“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format,” he said.

Clare Connor, interim CEO at the England and Wales Cricket Board, described Stokes as a “superstar in every format of our game.”

“Ben is not only one of the world’s best players, but an inspirational figure too so our ODI team will miss him,” she said. “But having taken on the Test captaincy and with today’s busy calendar of cricket, we completely understand and respect his decision.”