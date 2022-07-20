England’s Ben Stokes is to retire from one-day international (ODI) cricket after yesterday’s series opener against South Africa on his Durham home ground, citing an “unsustainable” schedule as the motivation for his shock decision.
Stokes, who became England Test captain in April, made his ODI debut in 2011 and his standout performance in the format came in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand.
The charismatic all-rounder scored an unbeaten 84 in the Lord’s final to force a super over that ended with England becoming 50-over world champions for the first time by the slenderest of margins.
Photo: Reuters
However, in the three years since that triumphant moment, the 31-year-old has played just nine more ODIs due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management.
He plans to focus on his Test captaincy and Twenty20 career.
Stokes, who has scored 2,919 runs and taken 74 wickets with his lively fast-medium bowling in 104 ODIs, said on social media on Monday that it had been an “incredibly tough decision to make.”
“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard [as] dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100 percent of myself in this format any more,” he said. “The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it. Three formats are just unsustainable for me now.”
“Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give [captain] Jos [Buttler] and the rest of the team their all.”
“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format,” he said.
Clare Connor, interim CEO at the England and Wales Cricket Board, described Stokes as a “superstar in every format of our game.”
“Ben is not only one of the world’s best players, but an inspirational figure too so our ODI team will miss him,” she said. “But having taken on the Test captaincy and with today’s busy calendar of cricket, we completely understand and respect his decision.”
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked