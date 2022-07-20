Belgium secured the last spot in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-finals as Tine de Caigny’s goal beat Italy 1-0 in sweltering temperatures in Manchester, England, on Monday.
The Hoffenheim striker’s predatory finish early in the second half made sure the team would place second in Group B behind France to set up a last-eight meeting with Sweden on Friday.
Meanwhile, despite scoring a late penalty, a 1-1 draw for Iceland against a much-changed France was not enough for them to progress as they became the first side to bow out of a Women’s Euro from the group stage unbeaten.
Photo: Reuters
In just their second ever major tournament, Belgium reached the knockout phase for the first time to round off a miserable few weeks for Italy.
“This is a historic night for Belgian women’s football,” Belgium coach Ives Serneels said. “This might be the best moment yet. It has been a long time in the making.”
“I’ve been with the Belgian women’s national team for 11 years now, so I’m ecstatic that we’re going to the quarter-finals,” Serneels said.
Hopes had been high for the Azzurre given Juventus’ promising run in the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season and the upcoming professionalization of the Women’s Serie A.
However, they failed to recover from shipping five goals in the first half to France in their opening game.
“We lacked calmness,” Italy coach Milena Bertolini said. “We put too much pressure on ourselves.”
That 5-1 defeat meant Italy needed to win to progress due to their inferior goal difference to Belgium and Iceland.
Chances were few and far between in a first half affected by the conditions with temperatures reaching 36°C as a heatwave hit the UK on Monday.
Belgium got the goal just 4 minutes into the second half when a free-kick into the Italian box fell at the feet of De Caigny to sweep home her 38th international goal.
Italy nearly hit back immediately when Cristiana Girelli curled a brilliant effort off the underside of the bar.
Yet that was as close as they came to getting back in the game and Belgium were inches away from a second in stoppage time as Tessa Wullaert hit the post.
In Rotherham, France did enough to see off Iceland’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals, while still keeping plenty in reserve for their last eight clash with holders the Netherlands on Saturday.
A serious knee injury to Marie-Antoinette Katoto that has ended her tournament gave Melvine Malard the chance to start up front.
The Lyon striker took less than 1 minute to open the scoring when she slotted Clara Mateo’s pass into the far corner.
France had two further goals from Malard and substitute Grace Geyoro ruled out after video assistant referee (VAR) reviews.
Another controversial VAR call gifted Iceland a penalty with the last kick of the game.
Dagny Brynjarsdottir smashed the spot-kick into the top corner, but it was too little, too late for Iceland who go out after drawing all three of their group games.
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked