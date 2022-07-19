Ten-year-old closing in on 12th sponsor

Miroku Suto of Japan looks like a professional golfer with logos of 11 sponsors splashed across her polo shirt, cap, bag and even her belt. Her parents say the deals are worth in the mid-six figures annually, with some contracts for 10 years. A 12th sponsorship is waiting for her when she returns to her home three hours outside of Tokyo.

The sponsors are so important that Suto’s mother and caddie, former figure skater Miyuki Suto, had her daughter change into a sponsor’s belt before she sat for a video interview and carefully arranged her hat in her hands so the logos could be seen.

Miroku Suto has extreme confidence, saying through an interpreter that she wants to become “a legend.”

Miroku Suto of Japan hits her tee shot, as her mother, Miyuki Suto, looks on during the Junior World Championships golf tournament in El Cajon, California, on Tuesday last week. Photo: AP

She has a ways to go, as she is only 10 years old.

Although Miroku Suto won consecutive titles in the six-and-under age group at the Junior World Golf Championships in 2017-18 on a par-3 course, she has not done as well as she has moved up in age.

She struggled this year in the nine-10 age group and tied for 17th, 18 shots behind the winner on a par-74, 4,201-yard layout at Sycuan Resort Willow Glen Course in El Cajon, California. It is the third straight time she has left the tournament without a title.

While others in the age bracket goofed around on the putting green waiting for the awards ceremony, Miroku Suto did interviews on the fringe of a nearby green, including one with a Tokyo TV crew that had followed her around for three days on a suburban course.

She did show some playfulness when she briefly laid on her back and did the equivalent of a snow angel on the shaded grass.

Otherwise, it was all business. She and her mother were dressed alike, including wearing coral-colored seersucker shorts.

Suto is well-known in Japan, a golf-crazed country that has produced two major champions in the past few years — Hinako Shibuno in the 2019 Women’s British Open and Hideki Matsuyama at the Masters last year. It is not uncommon for TV ratings in Japan to be higher for women than men.

Even at her age, Suto’s golfing exploits are routinely featured on Japanese TV.

She is not the first child star. Michelle Wie was 10 when she shot 64 on her home course in Honolulu and became the youngest player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links. At age 13, she won that tournament and remains the US Golf Association’s (USGA) youngest champion. She nearly won an LPGA major at 16 and eventually won a US Women’s Open in 2014.

That same year, 11-year-old Lucy Li became the youngest player to qualify for the US Women’s Open, although the sixth-grader missed the cut at Pinehurst. Earlier this month, Li, now a pro, won her second Epson Tour event and is all but assured an LPGA card for next year.

For sponsorships, Miroku Suto came along at the right time.

Li ran into trouble with the USGA three years ago when she appeared in an Apple ad. The rules back then prohibited amateur golfers from using their names or likeness for personal gain in promotions or advertisements for products. Li received a one-time warning.

The USGA and R&A, which oversees Japan, have modernized rules, eliminating all advertising, expense-related and sponsorship restrictions for amateurs. The change was aimed at elite amateurs who might need funding to reach their full potential.

Golf’s most famous prodigy was a young Californian named Tiger Woods. He won his age division in the Junior World, a tournament that has attracted the best from around the world since 1968, six times in eight years.

Sponsorship money was not available for Woods, who appeared on The Mike Douglas Show when he was two years old. During his World Golf Hall of Fame induction speech in March, Woods spoke passionately about his parents taking out a second mortgage on their home to pay for his development through national junior programs.

Miroku Suto has won other international junior titles, such as the US Kids Championship last year, along with titles in Malaysia and Europe.

Acknowledging through giggles that it is “very difficult” to win these tournaments, she said her putting was not good at the Junior World. She also broke her driver during a practice round. A new one was rush-ordered and brought over by the Tokyo TV crew.

Miroku Suto, who is home-schooled, said she would like to match Woods’ six Junior World titles. She has plenty of time, given the top end is the 15-18 age group.

Does she feel any pressure?

“No pressure,” she said.