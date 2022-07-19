Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Sunday led a Jamaican clean sweep in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships, while American athletes continued to clean up on home soil by clinching four golds.
Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world title after clocking 10.67 seconds to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the same three athletes who swept the Olympic podium in Tokyo.
“I can’t even imagine the amount of times I’ve had setbacks and I’ve bounced back, and I’m here again,” Fraser-Pryce said.
Photo: AFP
“I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey.”
Oregon native Ryan Crouser, a double Olympic champion and world record holder, led a US clean sweep in the men’s shot put and finally got his elusive world gold after his throw of 22.94m set a championship record.
Defending champion Joe Kovacs took silver, with Josh Awotunde capturing bronze.
Photo: AFP
Olympic champion Katie Nageotte cleared 4.85m to win the women’s pole vault with compatriot Sandi Morris taking a third consecutive silver.
It was a third straight gold in the field events for US women after Brooke Andersen’s triumph in the hammer throw earlier in the day and Chase Ealey’s shot put success on Saturday.
American Grant Holloway retained his 110m hurdles title in a chaotic final that saw Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment injured in the warmup and Devon Allen disqualified for a false start.
Allen, who produced the third-fastest time in the event in June and was one of the favorites in Eugene, moved 0.01 seconds too soon.
“It feels good to win in front of the home crowd,” said Holloway, who came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain’s Asier Martinez.
Allen, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, described his false start as “frustrating.”
“You train a whole year for one competition that lasts 13 seconds and that’s that,” Allen said. “It happens and I’ll learn from it — and I’ll make sure I don’t react as fast next time.”
In the morning session, hammer thrower Andersen threw 77.56m to win gold and compatriot Janee Kassanavoid took bronze. Camryn Rogers finished second to win Canada’s first world hammer medal.
Tamirat Tola won the men’s marathon, finishing more than a minute clear in a world championships record time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 37 seconds and leading a one-two finish for Ethiopia. Mosinet Geremew took silver and Bashir Abdi the bronze.
Uganda’s world record holder Joshua Cheptegei held off all challengers on the final lap to retain his 10,000m crown in 27:27.43.
Kenyan Stanley Mburu claimed silver and Cheptegei’s compatriot Jacob Kiplimo the bronze.
Additional reporting by AFP
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked