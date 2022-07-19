Fraser-Pryce leads 100m sweep

IN A BLINK: The Philadelphia Eagles’ Devon Allen had his 100m hurdles dreams dashed when he moved 0.01 seconds too soon in a disqualification he described as ‘frustrating’

Reuters, EUGENE, Oregon





Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Sunday led a Jamaican clean sweep in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships, while American athletes continued to clean up on home soil by clinching four golds.

Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world title after clocking 10.67 seconds to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the same three athletes who swept the Olympic podium in Tokyo.

“I can’t even imagine the amount of times I’ve had setbacks and I’ve bounced back, and I’m here again,” Fraser-Pryce said.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning the women’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey.”

Oregon native Ryan Crouser, a double Olympic champion and world record holder, led a US clean sweep in the men’s shot put and finally got his elusive world gold after his throw of 22.94m set a championship record.

Defending champion Joe Kovacs took silver, with Josh Awotunde capturing bronze.

Katie Nageotte of the US competes in the women’s pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Olympic champion Katie Nageotte cleared 4.85m to win the women’s pole vault with compatriot Sandi Morris taking a third consecutive silver.

It was a third straight gold in the field events for US women after Brooke Andersen’s triumph in the hammer throw earlier in the day and Chase Ealey’s shot put success on Saturday.

American Grant Holloway retained his 110m hurdles title in a chaotic final that saw Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment injured in the warmup and Devon Allen disqualified for a false start.

Allen, who produced the third-fastest time in the event in June and was one of the favorites in Eugene, moved 0.01 seconds too soon.

“It feels good to win in front of the home crowd,” said Holloway, who came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain’s Asier Martinez.

Allen, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, described his false start as “frustrating.”

“You train a whole year for one competition that lasts 13 seconds and that’s that,” Allen said. “It happens and I’ll learn from it — and I’ll make sure I don’t react as fast next time.”

In the morning session, hammer thrower Andersen threw 77.56m to win gold and compatriot Janee Kassanavoid took bronze. Camryn Rogers finished second to win Canada’s first world hammer medal.

Tamirat Tola won the men’s marathon, finishing more than a minute clear in a world championships record time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 37 seconds and leading a one-two finish for Ethiopia. Mosinet Geremew took silver and Bashir Abdi the bronze.

Uganda’s world record holder Joshua Cheptegei held off all challengers on the final lap to retain his 10,000m crown in 27:27.43.

Kenyan Stanley Mburu claimed silver and Cheptegei’s compatriot Jacob Kiplimo the bronze.

Additional reporting by AFP