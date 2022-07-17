Taiwan’s Chang Yu, along with Josh Lowe and Francisco Mejia, on Friday hit consecutive doubles and Christian Bethancourt followed with a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 in St Petersburg, Florida.
The result snapped Baltimore’s 10-game winning streak, the club’s longest since a 13-game stretch in 1999. The Orioles had not lost since a July 2 game against the Minnesota Twins. The Rays earned their fifth win in a row.
The defeat did not come without a fight, as Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his second long ball of the game, to pull the Orioles within one run.
Photo: AP
However, Tampa Bay reliever Brooks Raley shut down Baltimore in order in the ninth inning to pick up his sixth save.
Matt Wisler (3-3) got the win after pitching one scoreless inning of relief.
Chang, who started the season with the Cleveland Guardians before a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, finished with a pair of RBI doubles.
Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY
The Orioles started off looking as if they would continue their streak, but the Rays broke the game open with the sixth-inning explosion, with Lowe and Chang doubling off Tyler Wells (7-5) to tie it. Mejia then greeted Cionel Perez with a go-ahead double.
Bethancourt then launched a pinch-hit home run off the left-field foul pole that was measured at 318 feet (97m), the shortest over-the-fence home run at a major league venue since the Houston Astro’s Yuli Gurriel hit one 315 feet on June 10 last year.
Baltimore left fielder Anthony Santander almost caught it the corner, and it took a replay challenge to overturn the original call of foul ball.
“I didn’t think it was good enough for a homer, and then I thought he might have knocked it out and I had a double or something,” said Bethancourt, who took a delayed trip around the bases.
“I was looking at the ball and looking at [Santander] and I just didn’t see it land in fair territory, so I was a little confused when I saw everybody celebrating in our dugout. I was just standing there and I didn’t know what to do,” he said.
Additional reporting by AP
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked
Taiwanese wushu athletes Liu Pei-hsun and Lai Po-wei on Tuesday won silver and bronze respectively at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, bringing the nation’s total medal count to five silvers and four bronzes. Liu, who is taking part in her first international competition, scored 19.013 in the women’s taolu taijiquan, taijijian all-round event, losing to Brunei’s Lachkar Basma, who scored 19.040. Liu, who contracted COVID-19 prior to the Games, told reporters that she was satisfied with her performance, but felt she could have done better. Lai secured bronze in the men’s taolu nanquan, nangun all-round event after losing to Liu Zhongxin of