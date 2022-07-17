Taiwan’s Chang Yu doubles, as Rays snap Orioles streak

Reuters





Taiwan’s Chang Yu, along with Josh Lowe and Francisco Mejia, on Friday hit consecutive doubles and Christian Bethancourt followed with a two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The result snapped Baltimore’s 10-game winning streak, the club’s longest since a 13-game stretch in 1999. The Orioles had not lost since a July 2 game against the Minnesota Twins. The Rays earned their fifth win in a row.

The defeat did not come without a fight, as Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his second long ball of the game, to pull the Orioles within one run.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Chang Yu of Taiwan hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles in St Petersburg, Florida, on Friday. Photo: AP

However, Tampa Bay reliever Brooks Raley shut down Baltimore in order in the ninth inning to pick up his sixth save.

Matt Wisler (3-3) got the win after pitching one scoreless inning of relief.

Chang, who started the season with the Cleveland Guardians before a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, finished with a pair of RBI doubles.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Chang Yu of Taiwan reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in St Petersburg, Florida, on Friday. Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY

The Orioles started off looking as if they would continue their streak, but the Rays broke the game open with the sixth-inning explosion, with Lowe and Chang doubling off Tyler Wells (7-5) to tie it. Mejia then greeted Cionel Perez with a go-ahead double.

Bethancourt then launched a pinch-hit home run off the left-field foul pole that was measured at 318 feet (97m), the shortest over-the-fence home run at a major league venue since the Houston Astro’s Yuli Gurriel hit one 315 feet on June 10 last year.

Baltimore left fielder Anthony Santander almost caught it the corner, and it took a replay challenge to overturn the original call of foul ball.

“I didn’t think it was good enough for a homer, and then I thought he might have knocked it out and I had a double or something,” said Bethancourt, who took a delayed trip around the bases.

“I was looking at the ball and looking at [Santander] and I just didn’t see it land in fair territory, so I was a little confused when I saw everybody celebrating in our dugout. I was just standing there and I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Additional reporting by AP