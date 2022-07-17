US veteran athlete Allyson Felix is to hang up her spikes after sealing a remarkable 19th World Athletic Championships medal on Friday, while Fred Kerley laid down an impressive marker in the heats for the 100m in Oregon.
It was not quite the perfect swansong for Felix, as she and Kennedy Simon were both reeled in on their respective legs, leaving the Dominican Republic to take victory in the 4x400m mixed relay, with the Dutch quartet edging the US for silver.
The bronze is Felix’s 19th at world championships over an almost two-decade career that also included 11 Olympic medals.
Photo: AFP
“It was very special to be able to run in front of a home crowd for my last race,” Felix said. “It was so cool. My daughter was in the stands. It was a night I will cherish.”
“I’ve had such good memories. I know it is time and these guys will carry it on into the future,” she added. “I am at peace stepping into this next stage and have tremendous gratitude for this sport.”
Two-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser had high praise for his US team cocaptain.
Photo: Reuters
“She’s done so much for the sport and especially for women athletes, attracting attention to some really important issues we have in the sport,” Crouser said of Felix. “She’s a fantastic athlete, but also a fantastic person. She does stuff the right way, she is just a class act, and kind of the definition of integrity.”
In-form Kerley ran a sensational heat-winning 9.79 seconds in a warning to potential rivals for the 100m crown.
He advanced to yesterday’s semi-finals along with teammates Marvin Bracey, Trayvon Bromell and defending champion Christian Coleman, who did not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after missing three doping tests.
Reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, a shock winner in Tokyo who has struggled with injury this season, acknowledged that he had trouble in his heat.
“I am not at my 100 percent,” the Italian said. “Running 10.04 [seconds] at half capacity of what I can run, I can say my physical shape is fine. I just need to get my legs ready.”
There was a historic first-ever world medal for Peru as Kimberly Garcia Leon won the women’s 20km race walk, the first medal event at the championships.
“This is the first medal for us at the world championships and I hope it won’t be the last one,” said the Peruvian, also entered into the 35km race walk.
The second medal event saw Toshikazu Yamanishi produce a brutal final kick to defend his world men’s 20km race walk title.
In a Japanese one-two, compatriot Koki Ikeda took silver, seven seconds off the winning pace, in a repeat of the result at March’s World Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat.
Home hopes of gold in the men’s shot put were kept alive as world record holder Crouser qualified for today’s final with a 22.28m throw.
Dutch distance sensation Sifan Hassan is defending champion in the women’s 1,500m, but she has opted out of defending her title in Eugene.
She was focused on a 5,000m-10,000m double, which she pulled off at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
