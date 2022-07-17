Ireland stun NZ in historic win

AMONG GIANTS: Ireland erupted in jubilation as they became only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat the All Blacks in a three-Test series in New Zealand

AP, WELLINGTON





Ireland yesterday built an emphatic first-half lead, then held off New Zealand’s second-half rally to win the deciding third Test 32-22, recording their first-ever series win against the All Blacks and rocking New Zealand rugby a year out from a World Cup.

Only a week after posting its first-ever Test victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland won again to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat New Zealand in a three-Test series at home.

Ireland led 22-3 after a magnificent first half in which it scored tries through backrower Josh van der Flier, fullback Hugo Keenan and center Robbie Henshaw while stifling the All Blacks attack.

Ireland’s players celebrate after beating New Zealand during their third rugby Test at Sky Stadium in Wellington yesterday. Photo: AFP

The All Blacks came storming back into the match after halftime with tries to backrowers Ardie Savea and Akira Ioane and fullback Will Jordan to cut Ireland’s lead to 25-22 after 60 minutes.

Ioane and Jordan’s tries came when Ireland were down to 14 men with prop Andrew Porter out on a penalty after a head clash with All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, who left the field and did not return.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton first kicked a valuable penalty to reduce the impact of Porter’s absence, and after the prop’s return, chose to take a line-out from a kickable penalty and replacement hooker Rob Herring planted the ball on the goal line to rebuild Ireland’s lead to 10 points.

Sexton was on the sideline when the match ended, replaced a few minutes before fulltime. With him also were backrower Peter O’Mahoney, reduced to tears, and lock Tadhg Beirne who were among the heroes of Ireland’s historic win.

When Joey Carberry booted the ball high into the grandstand after the siren there was jubilation among the Ireland players, their reserves, their coaches and management.

“It’s a special day because we’re playing against the best in the world, the very best,” Sexton said. “To come down here and to do this is very, very special.”

“It means a lot now, but I know in a year’s time when the World Cup starts it won’t mean anything as we’ve learnt before. But we’ll enjoy tonight and possibly a couple more days, but we’ve got to keep improving as we’ve learned before,” he said.

The All Blacks knew after the first two tests in which Ireland scored first that they needed a good start. Instead, Ireland scored through Van der Flier from a line-out in the fourth minute in what came as a hammer blow to the All Blacks morale.

“We’re bitterly disappointed,” All Blacks captain Sam Cane said. “We didn’t put out the performance that we so desperately wanted to. But we can’t take anything away from Ireland. They’ve been fantastic these last couple of weeks and were too good for us tonight.”