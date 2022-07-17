Ireland yesterday built an emphatic first-half lead, then held off New Zealand’s second-half rally to win the deciding third Test 32-22, recording their first-ever series win against the All Blacks and rocking New Zealand rugby a year out from a World Cup.
Only a week after posting its first-ever Test victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand, Ireland won again to become only the third team and the first in almost 40 years to beat New Zealand in a three-Test series at home.
Ireland led 22-3 after a magnificent first half in which it scored tries through backrower Josh van der Flier, fullback Hugo Keenan and center Robbie Henshaw while stifling the All Blacks attack.
Photo: AFP
The All Blacks came storming back into the match after halftime with tries to backrowers Ardie Savea and Akira Ioane and fullback Will Jordan to cut Ireland’s lead to 25-22 after 60 minutes.
Ioane and Jordan’s tries came when Ireland were down to 14 men with prop Andrew Porter out on a penalty after a head clash with All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, who left the field and did not return.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton first kicked a valuable penalty to reduce the impact of Porter’s absence, and after the prop’s return, chose to take a line-out from a kickable penalty and replacement hooker Rob Herring planted the ball on the goal line to rebuild Ireland’s lead to 10 points.
Sexton was on the sideline when the match ended, replaced a few minutes before fulltime. With him also were backrower Peter O’Mahoney, reduced to tears, and lock Tadhg Beirne who were among the heroes of Ireland’s historic win.
When Joey Carberry booted the ball high into the grandstand after the siren there was jubilation among the Ireland players, their reserves, their coaches and management.
“It’s a special day because we’re playing against the best in the world, the very best,” Sexton said. “To come down here and to do this is very, very special.”
“It means a lot now, but I know in a year’s time when the World Cup starts it won’t mean anything as we’ve learnt before. But we’ll enjoy tonight and possibly a couple more days, but we’ve got to keep improving as we’ve learned before,” he said.
The All Blacks knew after the first two tests in which Ireland scored first that they needed a good start. Instead, Ireland scored through Van der Flier from a line-out in the fourth minute in what came as a hammer blow to the All Blacks morale.
“We’re bitterly disappointed,” All Blacks captain Sam Cane said. “We didn’t put out the performance that we so desperately wanted to. But we can’t take anything away from Ireland. They’ve been fantastic these last couple of weeks and were too good for us tonight.”
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked
Taiwanese wushu athletes Liu Pei-hsun and Lai Po-wei on Tuesday won silver and bronze respectively at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, bringing the nation’s total medal count to five silvers and four bronzes. Liu, who is taking part in her first international competition, scored 19.013 in the women’s taolu taijiquan, taijijian all-round event, losing to Brunei’s Lachkar Basma, who scored 19.040. Liu, who contracted COVID-19 prior to the Games, told reporters that she was satisfied with her performance, but felt she could have done better. Lai secured bronze in the men’s taolu nanquan, nangun all-round event after losing to Liu Zhongxin of