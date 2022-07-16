US beat Costa Rica to set up final against Canada

MONTERREY, Mexico





The US women are to play Canada in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship for a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games.

The US beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday with goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to advance to earn the other spot in Monday’s final.

The four teams had already qualified for the region’s berths at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup as the top finishers in the group stage. The winner of the W Championship additionally earns one of the region’s spots at the Olympics.

Mallory Pugh of the US, right, scores against Costa Rica in their CONCACAF W Championship semi-final in Monterrey, Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: AP

The US extended their shutout streak in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches to 32 games.

“I think we need to be overall sharper,” Sonnett said about facing Canada. “I don’t think our team’s very satisfied [with] that win. There’s a lot that we need to focus on.”

The US have won the past two World Cups, but are heading into next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand with a different look. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has focused on developing young talent since winning the bronze medal at last year’s Olympics, and up-and-coming players such as Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh have been added to the starting lineup.

A few veterans remain, including Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn, who both started on Thursday.

Defender Sonnett broke through with her first international goal in the 33rd minute.

Pugh scored her first goal of the tournament in first-half stoppage-time — after a backheel assist from Rose Lavelle — to give the US a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Sanchez capped the victory with her goal in stoppage-time.

Jessie Fleming scored for Canada in the 18th minute of the late game at Estadio Universitario.

Allysha Chapman added a goal with a header in the 64th minute, her first international goal since 2015. Adriana Leon scored in the 76th minute.

In addition to the four direct berths at the World Cup, the third-placed finishers in the two groups at the W Championship, Panama and Haiti, advanced to intercontinental playoffs in February next year in New Zealand that also feature Taiwan and Thailand.