Reece Topley on Thursday said that returning England’s best one-day international bowling figures during a 100-run rout of India at Lord’s in London had made years ravaged by injury “worthwhile.”
The 28-year-old took an outstanding 6-24 as 50-over world champions England, defending a seemingly modest 246, bounced back from their humiliating 10-wicket defeat at The Oval in London on Tuesday to level the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of tomorrow’s decider at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Topley made his international debut back in 2015, but four years of his career have been blighted by injuries, with the paceman suffering four separate stress fractures of the back.
Photo: Reuters
“It means a lot, it makes it all worthwhile to be honest,” Topley said.
His father, Don, found fame when as a substitute fielder during a 1984 Test against the West Indies at Lord’s he held a brilliant catch on the boundary off a Malcolm Marshall hook only to step over the rope and concede a six instead.
Reece’s efforts mean the Topley name will now be known for rather more than that at the “Home of Cricket,” with the paceman determined to make the most of his international career.
“It is everyone’s dream to play for England,” he said. “I just want to pull the shirt on as many times as I can and play my part. It is a privilege every time.”
“It was a terrific team performance to bounce back from defeat the other day and I’m just happy that I played my part,” he added.
Reece Topley’s 6-24 was built on maintaining a challenging line and length, with his return surpassing current England assistant coach Paul Collingwood’s previous England one-day best of 6-31 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham that had stood for 17 years.
England captain Jos Buttler, well-placed to assess Reece Topley’s bowling from his position as wicketkeeper, said: “He’s a very popular member of the team and I’m delighted for him.”
“He’s had quite an interesting story. For him to come back from that and to take 6-24 at Lord’s is an incredibly special performance,” Buttler said.
“It’s a tribute to his perseverance, and his outlook on life and the game. He’s had really tough experiences, not knowing if he would play again, and that’s given him a real sense of perspective and a real enjoyment when he’s playing,” he said. “He’s got all the attributes to be a fantastic international bowler and I’m delighted for him to get those results today.”
England, skittled out for 110 at The Oval, were in danger of another meager total at 102-5, before Moeen Ali, who top-scored with 47, shared useful stands with Liam Livingstone and David Willey.
“We felt like we were a few short at the halfway stage, but I think the intent we played with as a team is what helped us get up to a score,” Buttler said.
India captain and opener Rohit Sharma, who fell leg before wicket for a duck to Reece Topley, said: “England had the partnership in the middle with Ali and Willey, but I still thought the win was achievable. We just didn’t bat well enough to get there.”
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked