SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BADMINTON

Lu and Yang advance

Mixed doubles pair Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han were the only winners for Taiwan at the Singapore Open yesterday after Tai Tzu-ying withdrew due to a strained left hamstring. With their 21-18, 21-19 win over Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo of Malaysia, Lu and Yang advanced to the quarter-finals, where they face Sabar Gutama and Moh Isfahani of Indonesia. Tai’s father, Tai Nan-kai, said that his daughter sustained a hamstring strain on Wednesday and she withdrew from the tournament in the hope of a quick recovery to compete at the Taipei Open next week. The other Taiwanese who played yesterday all lost. In the men’s singles, Lin Chun-yi lost 21-12, 19-21, 21-16 to Anthony Ginting of Indonesia, while Chou Tien-chen was eliminated 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 by India’s H.S. Prannoy. In the women’s singles, Sung Shuo-yun lost 20-22, 21-18, 21-4 to Aya Ohori of Japan, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin were defeated 21-18, 21-23, 21-14 in the men’s doubles by Chinese pair He Jiting and Zhou Haodong.

ATHLETICS

Omanyala misses trip

Ferdinand Omanyala yesterday said that he has given up on competing at the World Athletics Championships in the US because of a delay in getting a visa. The 26-year-old Kenyan sprinter had been hoping to shine in the 100m at the championships, which are to begin today in Eugene, Oregon. “I have given up my trip to Oregon. Even if I am given a visa today it’s too late,” Omanyala told reporters. He had been due to compete in the 100m heats today, but lost a race against time to secure his US visa and travel to Oregon — a trip of about 24 hours or more. “It would mean booking flights which can only be possible at night and the race is on tomorrow. It’s not possible,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do. It’s been my longest day of waiting and I don’t like waiting.” The Kenyan teams had been due to leave for the US in two batches on Monday and Tuesday, but several members including Omanyala did not receive visas. Omanyala is the third-quickest man in the world this season, setting a time of 9.85 seconds in May.

BASEBALL

Royals players absent

The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny on Wednesday said the club would be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, M.J. Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael Taylor, along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The 10 players are to be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major-league service time in accordance with the terms of the MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.” Players cited personal decisions for themselves and their families behind their reasoning to not be vaccinated. “It was a choice I made talking with my family, talking with my wife,” Merrifield said. “I didn’t think that the risk was worth it, honestly. I don’t feel like COVID is a threat to me.”