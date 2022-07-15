BADMINTON
Lu and Yang advance
Mixed doubles pair Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han were the only winners for Taiwan at the Singapore Open yesterday after Tai Tzu-ying withdrew due to a strained left hamstring. With their 21-18, 21-19 win over Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo of Malaysia, Lu and Yang advanced to the quarter-finals, where they face Sabar Gutama and Moh Isfahani of Indonesia. Tai’s father, Tai Nan-kai, said that his daughter sustained a hamstring strain on Wednesday and she withdrew from the tournament in the hope of a quick recovery to compete at the Taipei Open next week. The other Taiwanese who played yesterday all lost. In the men’s singles, Lin Chun-yi lost 21-12, 19-21, 21-16 to Anthony Ginting of Indonesia, while Chou Tien-chen was eliminated 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 by India’s H.S. Prannoy. In the women’s singles, Sung Shuo-yun lost 20-22, 21-18, 21-4 to Aya Ohori of Japan, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin were defeated 21-18, 21-23, 21-14 in the men’s doubles by Chinese pair He Jiting and Zhou Haodong.
ATHLETICS
Omanyala misses trip
Ferdinand Omanyala yesterday said that he has given up on competing at the World Athletics Championships in the US because of a delay in getting a visa. The 26-year-old Kenyan sprinter had been hoping to shine in the 100m at the championships, which are to begin today in Eugene, Oregon. “I have given up my trip to Oregon. Even if I am given a visa today it’s too late,” Omanyala told reporters. He had been due to compete in the 100m heats today, but lost a race against time to secure his US visa and travel to Oregon — a trip of about 24 hours or more. “It would mean booking flights which can only be possible at night and the race is on tomorrow. It’s not possible,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do. It’s been my longest day of waiting and I don’t like waiting.” The Kenyan teams had been due to leave for the US in two batches on Monday and Tuesday, but several members including Omanyala did not receive visas. Omanyala is the third-quickest man in the world this season, setting a time of 9.85 seconds in May.
BASEBALL
Royals players absent
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny on Wednesday said the club would be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, M.J. Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael Taylor, along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The 10 players are to be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major-league service time in accordance with the terms of the MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.” Players cited personal decisions for themselves and their families behind their reasoning to not be vaccinated. “It was a choice I made talking with my family, talking with my wife,” Merrifield said. “I didn’t think that the risk was worth it, honestly. I don’t feel like COVID is a threat to me.”
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked