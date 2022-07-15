Netherlands edge past Portugal at Euro

AP, SHEFFIELD, England





Danielle van der Donk on Wednesday scored the winning goal as defending champions the Netherlands got their first win at the UEFA Women’s Euro with a team reduced by illness and injury, beating Portugal 3-2.

Coming off an opening draw with Sweden, the Netherlands were without Vivianne Miedema after the star forward tested positive for COVID-19. Three other players are either in isolation or injured.

Early on against Portugal, it did not seem to matter.

Netherlands midfielder Danielle van de Donk, bottom, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal in their Group C match against Portugal at the UEFA Women’s Euro at Leigh Sports Village in England on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The Netherlands surged to a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes thanks to headers by Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt, both from corners as Portugal failed to cope with the Netherlands at set-pieces.

Van der Gragt paid a price for her goal as she was struck in the face by an opponent’s boot as she dived to head the ball.

Portugal found a way back into the game when Netherlands defender Dominique Janssen tripped Diana Silva and gave away a penalty converted in the 38th minute by Carole Costa.

Sweden striker Fridolina Rolfo, left, and Switzerland defender Noelle Maritz vie for the ball in their Group C match at the UEFA Women’s Euro at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

It was Silva’s turn to score the second two minutes after the break with a near-post header.

The Netherlands claimed a third goal by Jill Roord soon after, but it was ruled out after a video review taking several minutes, only for Van der Donk to restore the lead with a curling shot.

There were signs of relief at a win that leaves the Netherlands level with Sweden on four points at the top of Group C with one game to play.

Still, they had been widely expected to win more convincingly against Portugal, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament, who are playing as a replacement for suspended Russia.

Earlier in Group C, Sweden also claimed their first win as Hanna Bennison came off the bench to score with a thunderous shot in a 2-1 win against a Switzerland team also affected by illness.

The well-organized Switzerland defense kept Sweden at bay until the 52nd minute, when Fridolina Rolfo finished off a slick Sweden team move through the center.

Switzerland responded immediately with a curling shot from Ramona Bachmann for the equalizer after Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl gave away the ball.

Bennison scored the winning goal in the 79th minute with a shot from just outside the penalty area.

Sweden twice had the ball in the net late on, but were ruled offside both times.

Switzerland’s preparations for the game were disrupted when eight players and 11 members of staff had to be isolated from the rest of the team on Sunday and Monday as a gastrointestinal illness swept through the team camp.

However, coach Nils Nielsen named a nearly unchanged starting lineup, with only one affected player, Rahel Kiwic, moving to the bench.