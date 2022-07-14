Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles.
Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times.
However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away.
In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked back.
After the match, Tai said she was still recovering from an elbow injury that she sustained earlier this month and was doing her best to stay in the tournament.
World No. 41 Pai said she was pleased to play against Tai, as it was a good learning experience and an opportunity to improve her skills.
Tai is a top-notch athlete, like Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, who is ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s singles, and Chen Yufei of China, Pai said.
Tai next faces Saena Kawakami of Japan.
World No. 4 Chou advanced to the second round of the men’s singles, defeating China’s Lu Guangzu 26-24, 21-17.
Other Taiwanese also had success. Sung Shuo-yun won in the women’s singles, beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who retired while leading 11-9 in the first game.
In the men’s singles, Lin Chun-yi advanced with a 12-21, 21-9, 21-11 win over Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen.
However, Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang exited the mixed doubles, beaten in a walkover by Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Lai of Malaysia, Wang Tzu-wei lost his men’s singles match against Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 21-19, 21-16, Hsu Wen-chi was beaten in the women’s singles 21-16, 21-18 by China’s Wang Zhiyi, and in the women’s doubles, Pooja Dandu and Arathi Sunil of India beat Hu and Lin Xiao-min in a walkover.
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, while Taiwanese ace Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. In a match that lasted just 42 minutes, Tai crushed Malaysian Goh Jin Wei 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 at the Axiata Arena. The world No. 2 got off to a rocky start, trailing her opponent 2-8, and failing to catch up before the end of the first game. From the start of the second game, Tai was playing more aggressively, taking a quick 14-1 lead. Keeping a fiery pace, she yielded only six more
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and