Taiwanese stars win at Singapore badminton event

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles.

Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times.

However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away.

In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked back.

After the match, Tai said she was still recovering from an elbow injury that she sustained earlier this month and was doing her best to stay in the tournament.

World No. 41 Pai said she was pleased to play against Tai, as it was a good learning experience and an opportunity to improve her skills.

Tai is a top-notch athlete, like Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, who is ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s singles, and Chen Yufei of China, Pai said.

Tai next faces Saena Kawakami of Japan.

World No. 4 Chou advanced to the second round of the men’s singles, defeating China’s Lu Guangzu 26-24, 21-17.

Other Taiwanese also had success. Sung Shuo-yun won in the women’s singles, beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, who retired while leading 11-9 in the first game.

In the men’s singles, Lin Chun-yi advanced with a 12-21, 21-9, 21-11 win over Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

However, Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang exited the mixed doubles, beaten in a walkover by Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Lai of Malaysia, Wang Tzu-wei lost his men’s singles match against Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 21-19, 21-16, Hsu Wen-chi was beaten in the women’s singles 21-16, 21-18 by China’s Wang Zhiyi, and in the women’s doubles, Pooja Dandu and Arathi Sunil of India beat Hu and Lin Xiao-min in a walkover.