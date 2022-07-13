Dinesh Chandimal’s double century and bowling heroics by debutant Prabhat Jayasuriya led Sri Lanka to a series-levelling win over Australia on Monday in a second Test affected by protests.
The hosts hammered Australia by an innings and 39 runs on the fourth day of the match, which had witnessed dramatic scenes outside the Galle International Stadium amid political unrest in the island nation.
However, Chandimal brought the home supporters joy with an unbeaten 206 in Sri Lanka’s 554 all out, after the hosts managed a first innings lead of 190.
Photo: AFP
Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner, then took six wickets to improve his match haul to 12 and help dismiss Australia for 151 in the final session on day four as Sri Lanka bounced back from their opening loss to end the series level at 1-1.
“We are here to bring smiles on people’s faces,” skipper Dimuth Karunaratne told reporters, adding that the players were there “to play cricket.”
“I don’t want to mention what we are going through,” he sad. “Unfortunately it’s what we are going through.”
The morning session on day two saw hundreds of protesters looking down on the Galle fort demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka’s president, who fled his home on Saturday shortly before a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence.
Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins said their tours to Pakistan, where they won the Test series 1-0, and Sri Lanka gave them a new perspective.
“We spent two years basically stuck at home during Covid and our last two tours had been to Pakistan where we hadn’t toured for 20-odd years, and now Sri Lanka in the middle of a country in crisis,” Cummins said.
“We’ve got protests round the ground, it really hits home how lucky we are to be traveling the world, but also in some ways it’s more than just being here to play cricket, you can see the impact it can have,” he said.
“You could hear when it changed from protests into a party,” Cummins added.
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, while Taiwanese ace Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. In a match that lasted just 42 minutes, Tai crushed Malaysian Goh Jin Wei 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 at the Axiata Arena. The world No. 2 got off to a rocky start, trailing her opponent 2-8, and failing to catch up before the end of the first game. From the start of the second game, Tai was playing more aggressively, taking a quick 14-1 lead. Keeping a fiery pace, she yielded only six more