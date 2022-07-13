Sri Lanka thrash Aussies to level series amid unrest

Dinesh Chandimal’s double century and bowling heroics by debutant Prabhat Jayasuriya led Sri Lanka to a series-levelling win over Australia on Monday in a second Test affected by protests.

The hosts hammered Australia by an innings and 39 runs on the fourth day of the match, which had witnessed dramatic scenes outside the Galle International Stadium amid political unrest in the island nation.

However, Chandimal brought the home supporters joy with an unbeaten 206 in Sri Lanka’s 554 all out, after the hosts managed a first innings lead of 190.

Jayasuriya, a left-arm spinner, then took six wickets to improve his match haul to 12 and help dismiss Australia for 151 in the final session on day four as Sri Lanka bounced back from their opening loss to end the series level at 1-1.

“We are here to bring smiles on people’s faces,” skipper Dimuth Karunaratne told reporters, adding that the players were there “to play cricket.”

“I don’t want to mention what we are going through,” he sad. “Unfortunately it’s what we are going through.”

The morning session on day two saw hundreds of protesters looking down on the Galle fort demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka’s president, who fled his home on Saturday shortly before a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins said their tours to Pakistan, where they won the Test series 1-0, and Sri Lanka gave them a new perspective.

“We spent two years basically stuck at home during Covid and our last two tours had been to Pakistan where we hadn’t toured for 20-odd years, and now Sri Lanka in the middle of a country in crisis,” Cummins said.

“We’ve got protests round the ground, it really hits home how lucky we are to be traveling the world, but also in some ways it’s more than just being here to play cricket, you can see the impact it can have,” he said.

“You could hear when it changed from protests into a party,” Cummins added.