Taiwan’s basketball team came out blazing in the first game of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia yesterday, squashing Bahrain by 18 points to win 102-84, after squeaking through the tournament qualifiers last year.
They were competing in Group B of the competition, which also includes regional powerhouses China and South Korea.
Four teams are competing in each of the competition’s four groups to place first and move directly into the quarter-finals. The second and third-placed teams in each group must play in another round to qualify for the quarter-finals.
In yesterday’s game at Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Bahrain won the starting jump ball and took an early five-point lead, but could not hold on to it.
Taiwan turned up the tempo with their defense, making Bahrain turn the ball over five out of six times during a full-court press for the remainder of the first quarter.
By the end of the first half, Taiwan had shot ahead 45-33.
After the break, Taiwan continued to dominate and never looked back. With 1 minute, 10 seconds left on the clock, Taiwan center Chen Kuan-chuan sank a two-point jump shot, vaulting the score into triple figures at 100-81. Taiwan then scored another two points to win the game 102-84.
Leading the scorers was Taiwan forward Liu Cheng, who shot 11 from 17 from the floor, including 50 percent from beyond the arc, scoring 29 points and collecting two rebounds.
Taiwan face South Korea tomorrow and China on Saturday.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second
Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur, while Taiwanese ace Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. In a match that lasted just 42 minutes, Tai crushed Malaysian Goh Jin Wei 16-21, 21-7, 21-9 at the Axiata Arena. The world No. 2 got off to a rocky start, trailing her opponent 2-8, and failing to catch up before the end of the first game. From the start of the second game, Tai was playing more aggressively, taking a quick 14-1 lead. Keeping a fiery pace, she yielded only six more