Taiwan outhustle Bahrain by 18 points at Asia Cup

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s basketball team came out blazing in the first game of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia yesterday, squashing Bahrain by 18 points to win 102-84, after squeaking through the tournament qualifiers last year.

They were competing in Group B of the competition, which also includes regional powerhouses China and South Korea.

Four teams are competing in each of the competition’s four groups to place first and move directly into the quarter-finals. The second and third-placed teams in each group must play in another round to qualify for the quarter-finals.

In yesterday’s game at Istora Stadium in Jakarta, Bahrain won the starting jump ball and took an early five-point lead, but could not hold on to it.

Taiwan turned up the tempo with their defense, making Bahrain turn the ball over five out of six times during a full-court press for the remainder of the first quarter.

By the end of the first half, Taiwan had shot ahead 45-33.

After the break, Taiwan continued to dominate and never looked back. With 1 minute, 10 seconds left on the clock, Taiwan center Chen Kuan-chuan sank a two-point jump shot, vaulting the score into triple figures at 100-81. Taiwan then scored another two points to win the game 102-84.

Leading the scorers was Taiwan forward Liu Cheng, who shot 11 from 17 from the floor, including 50 percent from beyond the arc, scoring 29 points and collecting two rebounds.

Taiwan face South Korea tomorrow and China on Saturday.