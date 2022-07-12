Jungels wins ninth stage, Pogacar remains in yellow

AFP, CHATEL, France





Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels on Sunday powered to victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France, holding off Thibaut Pinot to cross the line alone after a 192km race through Switzerland to the French border.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar made a late burst for the line to gain a few seconds on some rivals as the Slovenian further tightened his grip on the overall lead with a fifth-placed finish.

Pogacar hailed his UAE Team Emirates as the strongest at the Tour after they surrounded him all day, setting up his late burst.

Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels of AG2R Citroen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France in Chatel, France, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“Every time there is a chance to take a few seconds, why not, it was a three-second gap in the end,” Pogacar said.

Jungels previously won Liege-Bastogne-Liege, but has been frustrated with poor form because of health issues.

“It’s so nice to be back at the top of the roller coaster,” Jungels said.

“This is one of the most beautiful days of my career,” the 29-year-old said a day after one of his AG2R teammates pulled out with COVID-19. “I went down that last hill at top speed and that made the difference.”

Andy Schleck was the last man from Luxembourg to win a Tour de France stage 11 years ago.

On a hot day with more than 40km ascending as the peloton rolled into the Alps, past Charlie Chaplin’s long-time residence at Vevey on the north shore of Lake Geneva, the stage was a prelude for three upcoming mountain slogs.

Jungels raced a full 62km on his own after going solo from an early breakaway. About 20km from the finish line at the ski resort of La Port de Soleil on the French border, Frenchman Pinot chased after him, gradually eating into a two-minute lead, but never got closer than 20 seconds adrift before giving up.

Ineos Grenadiers’ Jonathan Castroviejo eventually finished second, 22 seconds adrift, with Carlos Verona of Movistar third and Pinot fourth.

Jumbo’s Wout van Aert maintained his stranglehold on the sprint points green jersey, but his bid for a solo escape lost steam.

Ineos Tour rookie Tom Pidcock took the white jersey, albeit as the second-placed under-26 rider behind Pogacar.

Dane Magnus Cort Neilsen finally lost his grip on the polka dot jersey, taken by Simon Geschke.