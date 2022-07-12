Luxembourg’s Bob Jungels on Sunday powered to victory in the ninth stage of the Tour de France, holding off Thibaut Pinot to cross the line alone after a 192km race through Switzerland to the French border.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar made a late burst for the line to gain a few seconds on some rivals as the Slovenian further tightened his grip on the overall lead with a fifth-placed finish.
Pogacar hailed his UAE Team Emirates as the strongest at the Tour after they surrounded him all day, setting up his late burst.
Photo: AFP
“Every time there is a chance to take a few seconds, why not, it was a three-second gap in the end,” Pogacar said.
Jungels previously won Liege-Bastogne-Liege, but has been frustrated with poor form because of health issues.
“It’s so nice to be back at the top of the roller coaster,” Jungels said.
“This is one of the most beautiful days of my career,” the 29-year-old said a day after one of his AG2R teammates pulled out with COVID-19. “I went down that last hill at top speed and that made the difference.”
Andy Schleck was the last man from Luxembourg to win a Tour de France stage 11 years ago.
On a hot day with more than 40km ascending as the peloton rolled into the Alps, past Charlie Chaplin’s long-time residence at Vevey on the north shore of Lake Geneva, the stage was a prelude for three upcoming mountain slogs.
Jungels raced a full 62km on his own after going solo from an early breakaway. About 20km from the finish line at the ski resort of La Port de Soleil on the French border, Frenchman Pinot chased after him, gradually eating into a two-minute lead, but never got closer than 20 seconds adrift before giving up.
Ineos Grenadiers’ Jonathan Castroviejo eventually finished second, 22 seconds adrift, with Carlos Verona of Movistar third and Pinot fourth.
Jumbo’s Wout van Aert maintained his stranglehold on the sprint points green jersey, but his bid for a solo escape lost steam.
Ineos Tour rookie Tom Pidcock took the white jersey, albeit as the second-placed under-26 rider behind Pogacar.
Dane Magnus Cort Neilsen finally lost his grip on the polka dot jersey, taken by Simon Geschke.
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second