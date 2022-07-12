Djokovic beats Kyrgios in final

ELITE LINEUP: The Serb is just the fourth man in the Open era to claim four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer

AFP and Reuters, LONDON





Novak Djokovic on Sunday won a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios, whose challenge unraveled in frustration after a blistering start.

Top seed Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras’ mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men’s record of eight held by Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 majors.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the Wimbledon men’s singles final in London on Sunday. Photo: AP

“I’m lost for words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me,” Djokovic said. “It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart.”

Djokovic also praised Kyrgios after their once-frosty relationship thawed at Wimbledon.

“It’s officially a bromance,” he said. “It is tough to find consolation words at a moment like this, but you showed why you are one of the best players in the world.”

Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova celebrate with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon women’s doubles final in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Djokovic is just the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Sampras and Federer.

Kyrgios said the Serb was “a bit of a god.”

“First of all congratulations to Novak and your team, you’ve won these championships that many times I don’t even know any more,” Kyrgios said.

The 40th-ranked player said he was “exhausted.”

“I’m really happy with this result and maybe one day I’ll be here again, but I don’t know about that,” he said.

Djokovic had endured a difficult year at the Slams.

His deportation from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status was followed by a quarter-final loss to Nadal at the French Open.

His refusal to get vaccinated bars him from flying to the US next month for the US Open as things stand.

Kyrgios was seen yawning at the top of the All England Club stairs as the players made their way onto Centre Court, but there was no lethargy when the final began as Djokovic was blown off court by his 27-year-old opponent.

Kyrgios raced through the first set, breaking in the fifth game and taking the opener with his seventh ace of the contest.

Djokovic won a lung-busting 23-shot rally in the third game of the second set and immediately broke for a 3-1 lead.

It was the cue for Kyrgios’ first dark mutterings of the afternoon.

Kyrgios then saw four break points slip away as Djokovic leveled the final.

There was a brief stoppage in play when a protester was ejected from the stadium for shouting “Where is Peng Shuai?”

Kyrgios was further unsettled when he demanded a fan be removed from the crowd for distracting him in his serve.

“It’s the woman who looks as if she’s had 700 drinks, bro,” he told umpire Renaud Lichtenstein.

His afternoon threatened to unravel completely when he was broken from 40-0 up in the ninth game, fuming and swearing loudly at his team in the player’s box.

As Kyrgios continued to remonstrate with himself and his supporters, Djokovic strolled to victory, wrapping up the title with a convincing tiebreak.

Meanwhile, Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 to win the women’s doubles title for the second time.

The second seeds, who also won the event in 2018, dropped only one set en route to their fifth Grand Slam title and their second of the year after winning the Australian Open.