Novak Djokovic on Sunday won a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios, whose challenge unraveled in frustration after a blistering start.
Top seed Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras’ mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men’s record of eight held by Roger Federer.
The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 majors.
Photo: AP
“I’m lost for words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me,” Djokovic said. “It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart.”
Djokovic also praised Kyrgios after their once-frosty relationship thawed at Wimbledon.
“It’s officially a bromance,” he said. “It is tough to find consolation words at a moment like this, but you showed why you are one of the best players in the world.”
Photo: Reuters
Djokovic is just the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Bjorn Borg, Sampras and Federer.
Kyrgios said the Serb was “a bit of a god.”
“First of all congratulations to Novak and your team, you’ve won these championships that many times I don’t even know any more,” Kyrgios said.
The 40th-ranked player said he was “exhausted.”
“I’m really happy with this result and maybe one day I’ll be here again, but I don’t know about that,” he said.
Djokovic had endured a difficult year at the Slams.
His deportation from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status was followed by a quarter-final loss to Nadal at the French Open.
His refusal to get vaccinated bars him from flying to the US next month for the US Open as things stand.
Kyrgios was seen yawning at the top of the All England Club stairs as the players made their way onto Centre Court, but there was no lethargy when the final began as Djokovic was blown off court by his 27-year-old opponent.
Kyrgios raced through the first set, breaking in the fifth game and taking the opener with his seventh ace of the contest.
Djokovic won a lung-busting 23-shot rally in the third game of the second set and immediately broke for a 3-1 lead.
It was the cue for Kyrgios’ first dark mutterings of the afternoon.
Kyrgios then saw four break points slip away as Djokovic leveled the final.
There was a brief stoppage in play when a protester was ejected from the stadium for shouting “Where is Peng Shuai?”
Kyrgios was further unsettled when he demanded a fan be removed from the crowd for distracting him in his serve.
“It’s the woman who looks as if she’s had 700 drinks, bro,” he told umpire Renaud Lichtenstein.
His afternoon threatened to unravel completely when he was broken from 40-0 up in the ninth game, fuming and swearing loudly at his team in the player’s box.
As Kyrgios continued to remonstrate with himself and his supporters, Djokovic strolled to victory, wrapping up the title with a convincing tiebreak.
Meanwhile, Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 to win the women’s doubles title for the second time.
The second seeds, who also won the event in 2018, dropped only one set en route to their fifth Grand Slam title and their second of the year after winning the Australian Open.
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters after not being able to find a way past Chen Yufei of China in their women’s singles semi-final. Tai bowed out of the tournament after losing 21-13, 23-21 in a match that lasted 39 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Tai trailed Chen for most of the opening game and was even behind 15-5 at one point after the Chinese powered ahead with eight consecutive points. However, Tai scored seven consecutive points of her own to narrow the gap to three, but could not stop Chen. In the second