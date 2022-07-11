SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Fiziev KOs Dos Anjos

Rafael Fiziev on Saturday knocked out Rafael Dos Anjos 18 seconds into the fifth round in their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fiziev connected on a left hook in the final round to extend his winning streak to six. Fiziev now has three KOs in his past four UFC bouts. “Now we know who the best Rafael is in the UFC,” Fiziev said afterward. “Now we know, and now I want to make a challenge: Who is the best Rafael in the sport? Rafael Nadal, come here.” Dos Anjos could not play to his strength on the ground. He converted on just two of 16 takedown attempts. “How many times he take me down? One time? No problem. I stand up,” Fiziev said.

RUGBY UNION

Too many penalties: Jones

Eddie Jones is seeing red — and yellow, with the outspoken England coach saying that the number of penalties at Tests is “out of control,” after their series-equaling 25-17 win over the Wallabies. Australia winger Izaia Perese and England flyhalf Marcus Smith were yellow-carded for what were deemed deliberate knockdowns. Jones said that neither player deserved the penalties because they were attempting to make a clean catch and the law to determine a deliberate knockdown “doesn’t make any sense.” “We’ve gone the full hog where everything’s a red card, yellow card, and there needs to be some common sense,” he said, adding: “I picked the referee’s pocket [before the game], he had plenty of cards in it.”

MOTORSPORTS

Lewis decries crash cheers

Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Saturday said that he was stunned to hear spectators cheer when he crashed hard on Friday in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. “I was going through a bunch of stuff in the crash, but to hear it afterwards you know ... I don’t agree with any of that, no matter what,” said Hamilton of the cheers after he hit the tire barrier at speed. “A driver could have been in hospital, and you are going to cheer that? It’s just mind-blowing that people would do that, knowing how dangerous our sport is.”

SOCCER

NYCFC take record penalties

Argentine Valentin Castellanos on Saturday scored twice to spearhead New York City FC (NYCFC) into a controversial 4-2 victory over New England Revolution that saw City awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) record three penalties. The first penalty was called just nine minutes in, when Andrew Farrell brought down Brazilian Talles Magno inside the New England box. Magno himself converted the penalty in the 10th minute for the reigning MLS champions. Castellanos had a chance to put the hosts ahead from the spot in the 34th after a foul by Henry Kessler, but goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made the save. He redeemed himself for his mistake by converting another penalty in the 44th minute after a shove by Farrell, who was sent off amid protests from Revolution coach Bruce Arena and the New England bench. No team had ever been awarded three penalties in MLS’ 27-season history, and Arena clearly thought it was a mistake this time. “Someone owes our players and coaches an apology,” said Arena, who also had a terse reply when questioned about Farrell’s performance. “Well, it certainly wasn’t good,” he said. “We’ll leave it at that.”