The Netherlands had to be proud of their reaction to salvage a 1-1 draw against Sweden to start their Women’s European Championship campaign, star striker Vivianne Miedema said on Saturday.
Sweden were looking to exact revenge for their World Cup semi-final exit to the Dutch three years ago and took a deserved led at halftime through Jonna Andersson’s calm finish.
The Netherlands hit back to level through Jill Roord’s strike in front a crowd of 21,342 in Sheffield, a record for a group stage match not involving the host nation at the tournament.
Photo: AFP
“If you look at our first 20 minutes, we have to be extremely proud to take a point today,” Miedema said. “Today really showed that we can grow into this tournament.”
A match hyped as one of the biggest clashes of the group stages, got off to a slow start as Sweden suffocated the supply line to Miedema and Lieke Mertens.
The Dutch were also hit by the loss of goalkeeper and captain Sari Van Veenendaal to injury early, but her understudy Daphne Van Domselaar shone on just her second international appearance.
At second in the world, Sweden are the highest ranked team in the tournament and showed why in the first 35 minutes, with Kosovare Asllani’s trickery opened up the Dutch defense and her cross picked out Andersson at the back post to coolly slot home.
Netherlands’ boss Mark Parsons has been criticized for failing to match the standards set by Sarina Wiegman, since she departed her homeland to take charge of England.
However, Parsons made an impact with his halftime team talk, as the holders came out with far more aggression to start the second half and got their reward.
In the other Group C match, Portugal fought back from conceding twice in the first five minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in Leigh.
Sweden and the Netherlands remain strong favorites to make the knockout stages, but the Swiss looked set to give themselves a shot with a blistering start as Coumba Sow fired in a fine strike before Rahel Kiwic headed in from a free-kick.
Portugal would not even have qualified had it not been for Russia’s expulsion due to the invasion of Ukraine, but they proved they are not just in England to make up the numbers by scoring twice in seven second half minutes to take a point.
Diana Gomes bundled the ball in on the hour mark and Jessica Silva provided a deft touch to Tatiana Pinto’s cross to level.
“This is Portugal: a Portugal with soul, the fighting spirit,” said Silva. “The bravery shown was fantastic, but unfortunately we couldn’t score more. We have to be happy for what we delivered, reacting well with an incredible second half.”
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult US President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an eight-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March when he saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed they were meant to encourage him, and consequently started trying activities he never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels