Rybakina overpowers Jabeur for title

TAGGING ALONG: The president of the Russian Tennis Federation called Moscow-born Rybakina ‘our product’ after her victory, adding that ‘we win the Wimbledon’

Reuters and AFP, LONDON





Kazakhstan Tennis Federation president Bulat Utemuratov yesterday said that Elena Rybakina’s success had been a long time in the making after she won the Wimbledon final to become the country’s first Grand Slam singles champion.

Rybakina on Saturday fought back from a set down to overpower favorite Ons Jabeur and claim a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory in her first Grand Slam final, denying the Tunisian world No. 2 the chance to make African tennis history.

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon this year following the invasion of Ukraine, but Moscow-born Rybakina was able to play as she had switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina holds up the Venus Rosewater Dish after beating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to win the women’s singles final at Wimbledon in London on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

The 23-year-old, who had never previously progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, said she “did not expect to be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon.”

“To be a winner is just amazing. I don’t have the words to say how happy I am,” she said.

Rybakina was asked at her post-match news conference if the Russian government would be tempted to politicize her triumph.

“I’m playing for Kazakhstan very, very long time,” she said. “I represent them on the biggest tournaments, Olympics, which was dream come true. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I mean, it’s always some news, but I cannot do anything about this.”

Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpischev hailed Rybakina’s victory as a triumph for Russia, describing the player as “our product.”

“It’s very nice. Well done Rybakina. We win the Wimbledon tournament,” Tarpischev was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency Ria Novosti.

However, Utemuratov credited his federation for aiding Rybakina.

“She was able to show her great potential and an extremely high level of play against very strong opponents,” he said. “But it was not a surprise. Elena had been improving on a consistent basis and heading towards this type of success for some time.”

“There was a period in Elena’s tennis career at the age of 18 when she considered stopping. Help from our federation at a crucial time ... proved to be effective, and we are glad that we were able to give her an opportunity to achieve her dreams.”

After her win, Rybakina made a point to highlight the support of Utemuratov.

“It’s just unbelievable. I’m super happy. I appreciate Mr Bulat Utemuratov,” Rybakina told reporters on Saturday. “He came to watch and support me from the semis.”

“He was always on the phone through the weeks, through the matches, supporting me. So I’m really, really grateful for everything,” she said.

Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, was attempting to become the first African woman to win a major.

The player, hailed as the “nation’s pride” and the “ambassador of happiness,” said she had given everything during her run at the All England Club.

“Of course, I will leave happy, with a smile, big smile always,” she said. “Tennis is just a sport for me. The most important thing is that I feel good about myself.”

In the men’s doubles final on Saturday, Australian pair Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, the 14th seeds, beat Croatian defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/2).

The men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios was to finish after press time last night, but the two had already agreed that the victor would pay for dinner.

During an Instagram chat, the two stars, who were once at loggerheads with Kyrgios calling the Serb “a tool,” agreed to the wager.

They reportedly met at practice, then took the conversation to social media with Djokovic saying: “It took you five years to say something nice about me,” to which Kyrgios responded: “But I defended you when it mattered.”

“You did, I appreciate that,” the Serb added, to which Kyrgios asked: “We friends now?”

Djokovic then made the offer to meet.

“If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow [Sunday] pays,” he said to which the Australian responded: “Deal, let’s go to a nightclub and go nuts.”