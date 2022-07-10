SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

Baz dismisses ‘Bazball’

England coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum said the term “Bazball,” used to describe the team’s new swashbuckling approach to Test cricket since his appointment, is “silly,” adding that there is more to England’s style of play than all-out attack. England, who had been mired in a run of one win in 17 Tests, brought in McCullum as coach and named Ben Stokes as their new captain in May, and the duo have made an immediate impact, winning all four Tests since the pair took charge. “I don’t have any idea what ‘Bazball’ is,” McCullum told Australia’s SEN Radio on Friday. “It’s not just all crash and burn, if you look at the approach, and that’s why I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there. There’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances, and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on.”

MOTORSPORTS

Both Mercedes cars crash

Both Mercedes cars crashed at practice at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday in a dramatic end to qualifying for today’s sprint. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell walked back to the paddock after separate crashes, while Formula One leader Max Verstappen narrowly won the pole for the sprint race — which was to be run after press time last night — ahead of both Ferraris. The sprint race sets the starting lineup for today’s main race. Hamilton slid off on Turn 8, dealing a blow to his chances of a first win since winning from pole in Saudi Arabia 12 races ago. The seven-time world champion climbed out and inspected the mangled right front tire. He apologized to his team for a rare error. “It was a big hit, but I’m OK,” he said later. “Incredibly disappointed in myself and so sorry to the team who worked so hard to put this car together.” When the session restarted, another red flag came out when Russell crashed in Turn 10. He was unharmed.

SOCCER

Canada book Cup place

Julia Grosso scored in the 64th minute as Canada on Friday secured a spot in next year’s women’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Panama at the CONCACAF W Championship. With Canada’s victory, Costa Rica also qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Costa Rica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the earlier game.

SOCCER

FIFA mulls beer options

Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at FIFA World Cup stadiums in Qatar, but fans might be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February last year, but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and World Cup sponsor Budweiser still needs to be finalized. The favored option is serving beer with alcohol in stadium compounds before and after games, and allowing fans to take non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero to their seats. FIFA said on Friday. FIFA said that designs are “still being looked into” of possible branding for drinking containers.