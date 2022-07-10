Germany and Spain on Friday enjoyed four-goal wins in their opening matches at the Women’s European Championship ahead of their group clash.
Lina Magull, Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp scored as Germany routed Denmark 4-0 in London at the start of their bid for a record-extending ninth European title.
Bidding for a first major women’s title without injured world player of the year Alexia Putellas, Spain recovered from conceding after 49 seconds to beat Finland 4-1 in Milton Keynes.
Photo: Reuters
After the defensive lapse that allowed Linda Sallstrom to score the opener, Spain captain Irene Paredes headed in Mariona Caldentey’s corner in the 26th minute.
Another header put Spain in front in the 41st minute after Aitana Bonmati connected with a cross from Mapi Leon, who also set up Lucia Garcia to nod in the third in the 75th.
Further gloss was put on the Spain win in the fifth minute of stoppage-time when Caldentey netted a penalty after Marta Cardona was fouled by Elli Pikkujamsa.
“It was a difficult match at the start and we came back and that’s a positive,” Bonmati said. “It says a lot about our team. We have overcome adversities, bad news — this is a team. We know how to pick ourselves up.”
Spain’s preparations for the 16-team tournament were disrupted by Putellas tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during practice this week.
It has been smoother for Germany.
Magull pounced on a poor clearance before firing in the opener in the 21st minute, but it took until Schuller’s header in the 57th to extend the lead.
Lattwein netted the third in the 78th minute with a low finish and Popp met Sydney Lohmann’s cross with a diving header in the 86th minute.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult US President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an eight-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March when he saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed they were meant to encourage him, and consequently started trying activities he never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels