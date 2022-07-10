Nick Kyrgios to tackle Djokovic in final

AFP, LONDON





Nick Kyrgios can become one of Wimbledon’s most controversial champions today when he faces Novak Djokovic in a final set to showcase flamboyant shotmaking punctuated by likely dark mood swings.

The maverick Australian crowd-pleaser is in his first Slam final at the age of 27 after a roller-coaster career.

There have been tempestuous outbursts, spats with players, officials and media and fines that he has previously estimated have cost him US$500,000.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts after his semi-final win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon in London on Friday. Photo: Reuters

When Rafael Nadal was injured, forcing him to withdraw and giving Kyrgios a free passage into the final, the Daily Telegraph asked if it represented “Wimbledon’s worst nightmare.”

Kyrgios has been box office on and off the court at the All England Club.

In a campaign of all-out attack, he has fired a tournament-leading 120 aces, 292 winners, the second-fastest serve of 220kph while being broken only six times.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios reacts after his quarter-final win over Cristian Garin of Chile at Wimbledon in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

However, he has picked up a further US$14,000 in fines, spat in the direction of fans, and was even accused of having an “evil side” and being a “bully” by third-round rival Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He also has the added distraction of a court appearance in Australia next month, related to an allegation of assault.

“I never thought I’d be here at all, to be brutally honest with you,” the 27-year-old said. “I’m just super proud and I’m just ready to go. Once you are able to raise a Grand Slam trophy, that’s like, I mean, kind of what else is there to achieve?”

Kyrgios said that, win or lose today, he has already put his many detractors in their place.

“Since I was born, only eight people have ever won this title, like eight people. I’m just going to give it my best shot.”

The final is to be a clash between two men who have rarely seen eye-to-eye.

When Djokovic organized his ill-fated Adria Tour during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyrgios accused him of “lacking leadership and humility.”

He once described the Serb’s post-match victory celebrations as “cringeworthy.”

Djokovic hit back last year when he said: “Off the court, I don’t have much respect for him, to be honest.”

However, Kyrgios performed an about-turn by becoming one of the few players to offer Djokovic support in his Australia deportation saga in January, related to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird,” Kyrgios said on Friday.

“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. Earlier in the week, he was like: ‘Hopefully I’ll see you Sunday,’” he said.

Djokovic is in his eighth Wimbledon final.

He is chasing a seventh title to pull level with Pete Sampras and sit one behind Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight after he hit top form after a sluggish start against Britain’s Cameron Norrie in their semi-final on Friday.

Djokovic was uncharacteristically off-color in the first set, but roared back to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, playing near-flawless tennis.

He has a 2-0 losing record against Kyrgios and promised “fireworks” in the final.

“The job is not finished,” the 35-year-old said. “One thing is for sure — there are going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both.”

“He’s playing so freely,” he said. “He has one of the biggest serves in the game.”

The women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina was to finish after press time last night.

Additional reporting by staff writer