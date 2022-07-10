Nick Kyrgios can become one of Wimbledon’s most controversial champions today when he faces Novak Djokovic in a final set to showcase flamboyant shotmaking punctuated by likely dark mood swings.
The maverick Australian crowd-pleaser is in his first Slam final at the age of 27 after a roller-coaster career.
There have been tempestuous outbursts, spats with players, officials and media and fines that he has previously estimated have cost him US$500,000.
Photo: Reuters
When Rafael Nadal was injured, forcing him to withdraw and giving Kyrgios a free passage into the final, the Daily Telegraph asked if it represented “Wimbledon’s worst nightmare.”
Kyrgios has been box office on and off the court at the All England Club.
In a campaign of all-out attack, he has fired a tournament-leading 120 aces, 292 winners, the second-fastest serve of 220kph while being broken only six times.
Photo: AFP
However, he has picked up a further US$14,000 in fines, spat in the direction of fans, and was even accused of having an “evil side” and being a “bully” by third-round rival Stefanos Tsitsipas.
He also has the added distraction of a court appearance in Australia next month, related to an allegation of assault.
“I never thought I’d be here at all, to be brutally honest with you,” the 27-year-old said. “I’m just super proud and I’m just ready to go. Once you are able to raise a Grand Slam trophy, that’s like, I mean, kind of what else is there to achieve?”
Kyrgios said that, win or lose today, he has already put his many detractors in their place.
“Since I was born, only eight people have ever won this title, like eight people. I’m just going to give it my best shot.”
The final is to be a clash between two men who have rarely seen eye-to-eye.
When Djokovic organized his ill-fated Adria Tour during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyrgios accused him of “lacking leadership and humility.”
He once described the Serb’s post-match victory celebrations as “cringeworthy.”
Djokovic hit back last year when he said: “Off the court, I don’t have much respect for him, to be honest.”
However, Kyrgios performed an about-turn by becoming one of the few players to offer Djokovic support in his Australia deportation saga in January, related to his COVID-19 vaccination status.
“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird,” Kyrgios said on Friday.
“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. Earlier in the week, he was like: ‘Hopefully I’ll see you Sunday,’” he said.
Djokovic is in his eighth Wimbledon final.
He is chasing a seventh title to pull level with Pete Sampras and sit one behind Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight after he hit top form after a sluggish start against Britain’s Cameron Norrie in their semi-final on Friday.
Djokovic was uncharacteristically off-color in the first set, but roared back to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, playing near-flawless tennis.
He has a 2-0 losing record against Kyrgios and promised “fireworks” in the final.
“The job is not finished,” the 35-year-old said. “One thing is for sure — there are going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both.”
“He’s playing so freely,” he said. “He has one of the biggest serves in the game.”
The women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina was to finish after press time last night.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Brandon Brown wanted a way to change the narrative behind the “Let’s go, Brandon” message after his first career NASCAR victory inadvertently fostered a chant that has been used to insult US President Joe Biden. Brown found that new message thanks to the family of an eight-year-old boy with autism. Brandon Brundidge of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, was on a spring-break trip to Houston in March when he saw signs with the “Let’s go, Brandon” phrase. He believed they were meant to encourage him, and consequently started trying activities he never attempted before, such as learning to swim and removing the training wheels