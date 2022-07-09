Taichung to host World Baseball Classic games

AFP, Miami





Plans for next year’s World Baseball Classic were announced on Thursday, with Taichung set to host games and the final set for March next year in Miami.

The tournament, designed to feature top Major League Baseball talent and worldwide stars, began in 2006 with Japan winning the inaugural crown and defending the title in 2009, while the Dominican Republic captured the third edition in 2013.

The US won in 2017, but a planned edition last year was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for a return next year.

Qualifying tournaments are to be staged later this year to determine the final four teams in the 20-team main pool, two each qualifying from events in Panama City and Regensburg, Germany.

Panama is to host Pakistan, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina and Nicaragua, while Germany hosts Britain, South Africa, France, Spain and the Czech Republic.

The World Baseball Classic will then start on March 8 next year in Taichung, with Taiwan joined by Cuba, Italy, the Netherlands and a qualifier.

Tokyo is to host games from March 9 to 13 with Japan facing Australia, China, South Korea and a qualifier.

The US is to host matches from March 11 to 15 in Phoenix in the home ballpark of the Arizona Diamondbacks with Canada, Mexico, Colombia and a qualifier also in the group.

Miami is also to host matches from March 11 to 15 involving Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and a qualifier in the ballpark of the Miami Marlins.

Two teams from each venue advance to the quarter-finals, set for March 15 and 16 in Tokyo and March 17 an 18 in Miami.

The semi-finals and final are to be contested from March 19 to 21 in Miami.