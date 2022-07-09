Plans for next year’s World Baseball Classic were announced on Thursday, with Taichung set to host games and the final set for March next year in Miami.
The tournament, designed to feature top Major League Baseball talent and worldwide stars, began in 2006 with Japan winning the inaugural crown and defending the title in 2009, while the Dominican Republic captured the third edition in 2013.
The US won in 2017, but a planned edition last year was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, setting the stage for a return next year.
Qualifying tournaments are to be staged later this year to determine the final four teams in the 20-team main pool, two each qualifying from events in Panama City and Regensburg, Germany.
Panama is to host Pakistan, New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina and Nicaragua, while Germany hosts Britain, South Africa, France, Spain and the Czech Republic.
The World Baseball Classic will then start on March 8 next year in Taichung, with Taiwan joined by Cuba, Italy, the Netherlands and a qualifier.
Tokyo is to host games from March 9 to 13 with Japan facing Australia, China, South Korea and a qualifier.
The US is to host matches from March 11 to 15 in Phoenix in the home ballpark of the Arizona Diamondbacks with Canada, Mexico, Colombia and a qualifier also in the group.
Miami is also to host matches from March 11 to 15 involving Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Israel and a qualifier in the ballpark of the Miami Marlins.
Two teams from each venue advance to the quarter-finals, set for March 15 and 16 in Tokyo and March 17 an 18 in Miami.
The semi-finals and final are to be contested from March 19 to 21 in Miami.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the