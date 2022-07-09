US women rout Jamaica to qualify for FIFA World Cup

AP, MONTERREY, Mexico





The US women’s national team on Thursday qualified for next year’s FIFA World Cup at the CONCACAF W Championship.

The US defeated Jamaica 5-0 at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, then had to wait until Haiti downed Mexico 3-0 in the late game to secure a spot in next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

With two victories at the W Championship, the US were top of their group and became the first team to win one of the region’s four World Cup berths up for grabs.

Trinity Rodman of the US, left, scores against Jamaica in their CONCACAF W Championship Group A match at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

The US women have qualified for every World Cup, winning the past two tournaments and four overall.

Sophia Smith scored two goals for the US in the opening eight minutes against the Reggae Girlz. Rose Lavelle scored in the 59th minute and Kristie Mewis added a goal in the 83rd.

Some three minutes later, Trinity Rodman, daughter for former NBA player Dennis Rodman, scored her second international goal.

“Obviously, being a young player on this team, it can be a little bit intimidating, but I think I’ve found my confidence and I’ve just felt I can be myself on the field,” said Smith, who has eight international goals. “That’s just what I’ve been doing and my team has been super supportive of that.”

Megan Rapinoe was not available for the match because she was at the White House receiving the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“We didn’t play well,” Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson said. “You’re not going to play the world’s champ and play that bad and expect anything to come out of the game. We weren’t good.”

Roselord Borgella and Nerilia Mondesir converted penalty kicks and Sherly Jeudy added a goal for Haiti in their victory over Mexico, stunning the tournament hosts.

The US face Mexico and the Reggae Girlz play Haiti in their final group matches on Monday.

Haiti could clinch their first World Cup berth with a draw or win over Jamaica.

The top two teams in the group qualify for the World Cup. The third-placed team advance to an intercontinental playoff in New Zealand in February next year.