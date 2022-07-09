Leader of Tour Pogacar eyeing mountain stage

AFP, LONGWY, France





Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Emirates on Thursday launched a blistering attack on a late climb to win stage 6 of the Tour de France and reclaim the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

He then warned his rivals he could not wait for the mountains, with a first summit skirmish expected on stage 7.

Pogacar attacked on a steep climb 500m from the finish and was a class above his key rivals Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo and Adam Yates of Ineos, who are now 31 seconds and 39 seconds behind him in the standings.

“It feels like the first time I had it,” Pogacar said while pulling at the yellow jersey he last wore last year on the final podium beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

“It was a real battle to get it again,” he said.

A battle he seemed to win with relative ease, as the Slovenian took the overall lead ahead of EF’s American rider Nelson Powless thanks to the 10 bonus seconds on offer for the stage winner.

“I believe in myself, the cobbles went well yesterday, today too, but tomorrow will be the biggest test of the Tour so far,” Pogacar said of yesterday’s climb to the storied Planche des belles Filles mountain summit.

The 23-year-old celebrated the win by repeatedly punching the air and is in prime position in his bid to win a third consecutive Tour de France.

He beat Australian Michael Matthews into second on the day, while David Gaudu of FDJ was third and Briton Tom Pidcock fourth.

Overnight leader Wout van Aert paraded the yellow jersey through Belgium before launching an eventually doomed, but rampaging attack through 130km of rolling forest terrain before being caught 15km out.

The 27-year-old Belgian also won the day’s red jersey as the most attacking rider after his 136km largely solo breakaway, and leads those rankings overall.

“I wanted to remember my last day in yellow,” Van Aert said.