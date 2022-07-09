Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Emirates on Thursday launched a blistering attack on a late climb to win stage 6 of the Tour de France and reclaim the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
He then warned his rivals he could not wait for the mountains, with a first summit skirmish expected on stage 7.
Pogacar attacked on a steep climb 500m from the finish and was a class above his key rivals Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo and Adam Yates of Ineos, who are now 31 seconds and 39 seconds behind him in the standings.
“It feels like the first time I had it,” Pogacar said while pulling at the yellow jersey he last wore last year on the final podium beneath the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
“It was a real battle to get it again,” he said.
A battle he seemed to win with relative ease, as the Slovenian took the overall lead ahead of EF’s American rider Nelson Powless thanks to the 10 bonus seconds on offer for the stage winner.
“I believe in myself, the cobbles went well yesterday, today too, but tomorrow will be the biggest test of the Tour so far,” Pogacar said of yesterday’s climb to the storied Planche des belles Filles mountain summit.
The 23-year-old celebrated the win by repeatedly punching the air and is in prime position in his bid to win a third consecutive Tour de France.
He beat Australian Michael Matthews into second on the day, while David Gaudu of FDJ was third and Briton Tom Pidcock fourth.
Overnight leader Wout van Aert paraded the yellow jersey through Belgium before launching an eventually doomed, but rampaging attack through 130km of rolling forest terrain before being caught 15km out.
The 27-year-old Belgian also won the day’s red jersey as the most attacking rider after his 136km largely solo breakaway, and leads those rankings overall.
“I wanted to remember my last day in yellow,” Van Aert said.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the