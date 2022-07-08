SPORTS BRIEFS

BASEBALL

Rays claim Chang Yu

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday claimed Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chang, 26, is to join his third team this season. He started the season with the Cleveland Guardians before Pittsburgh acquired him for cash considerations in May. Chang was batting .167 in 18 games for Pittsburgh, splitting time between second base, first base and designated hitter. He is a career .204 hitter in 149 games for the Cleveland Guardians (2019-22) and Pirates. The Rays transferred infielder Brandon Lowe to the 60-day injured list to make room for Chang on the roster.

SWIMMING

Harvey injured in Budapest

Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey on Wednesday wrote on Instagram that she was drugged on the final night of the FINA World Championships, during which she sprained a rib and sustained a concussion. The Tokyo Olympian said that she woke up “completely lost” with her team manager and doctor at her side, with no recollection of a four-to-six-hour window of time during the incident. The 22-year-old discovered “dozens of bruises” on her body after traveling home the next day, and said she was compelled to share her experience as “these situations sadly happen too many times.” “I’m still scared to think about the unknowns of that night,” she wrote. “I’m still in a way, ashamed of what happened, and I think I always will be... but I won’t let this event define me.” FINA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BASKETBALL

Griner returns to court

Jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner yesterday was to appear in a Russian court amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after she was arrested on drug charges. Griner was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. The trial of the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist began last week, but the second session was adjourned because two scheduled witnesses did not appear. Such delays are not uncommon in Russian courts and her detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, suggesting the proceedings could last months.

SOCCER

US Soccer suspends coach

The US Soccer Federation on Wednesday confirmed that it has suspended the coaching license of Brad Evans following a Guardian investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by the former University of Toledo head coach. US Soccer said that Evans has also been blocked from accessing the federation’s learning center and removed from any study groups or courses he was in. In addition, the federation has notified SafeSport and the leadership at the Ohio Soccer Association, where Evans was employed after stepping down from the Toledo job in 2015. Evans was informed of all these actions on Wednesday, US Soccer said. Earlier that day, the newspaper published the results of a three-month investigation into Evans’ misconduct, including multiple allegations by former players and coaches of sexual assault and harassment by Evans.