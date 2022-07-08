BASEBALL
Rays claim Chang Yu
The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday claimed Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chang, 26, is to join his third team this season. He started the season with the Cleveland Guardians before Pittsburgh acquired him for cash considerations in May. Chang was batting .167 in 18 games for Pittsburgh, splitting time between second base, first base and designated hitter. He is a career .204 hitter in 149 games for the Cleveland Guardians (2019-22) and Pirates. The Rays transferred infielder Brandon Lowe to the 60-day injured list to make room for Chang on the roster.
SWIMMING
Harvey injured in Budapest
Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey on Wednesday wrote on Instagram that she was drugged on the final night of the FINA World Championships, during which she sprained a rib and sustained a concussion. The Tokyo Olympian said that she woke up “completely lost” with her team manager and doctor at her side, with no recollection of a four-to-six-hour window of time during the incident. The 22-year-old discovered “dozens of bruises” on her body after traveling home the next day, and said she was compelled to share her experience as “these situations sadly happen too many times.” “I’m still scared to think about the unknowns of that night,” she wrote. “I’m still in a way, ashamed of what happened, and I think I always will be... but I won’t let this event define me.” FINA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
BASKETBALL
Griner returns to court
Jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner yesterday was to appear in a Russian court amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her release nearly five months after she was arrested on drug charges. Griner was detained in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs. The trial of the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist began last week, but the second session was adjourned because two scheduled witnesses did not appear. Such delays are not uncommon in Russian courts and her detention has been authorized through Dec. 20, suggesting the proceedings could last months.
SOCCER
US Soccer suspends coach
The US Soccer Federation on Wednesday confirmed that it has suspended the coaching license of Brad Evans following a Guardian investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by the former University of Toledo head coach. US Soccer said that Evans has also been blocked from accessing the federation’s learning center and removed from any study groups or courses he was in. In addition, the federation has notified SafeSport and the leadership at the Ohio Soccer Association, where Evans was employed after stepping down from the Toledo job in 2015. Evans was informed of all these actions on Wednesday, US Soccer said. Earlier that day, the newspaper published the results of a three-month investigation into Evans’ misconduct, including multiple allegations by former players and coaches of sexual assault and harassment by Evans.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the