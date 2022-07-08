Simon Clarke of Israel–Premier Tech (IPT) won stage five of the Tour de France on Wednesday in a photo finish after a 157km run from Lille to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut, featuring 20km of cobbled mining roads.
Belgium’s Wout van Aert of Jumbo retained his overall leader’s yellow jersey despite a nasty fall, but his teammate Primoz Roglic lost about two minutes to defending champion and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.
The 35-year-old Australian Clarke used a bike throw on the line in a razor-thin victory over Taco van der Hoorn after Native American Neilson Powless launched a sprint in a bid for the yellow jersey, but fell just short.
Photo: AFP
“What a year,” said Clarke, who got a last-minute contract with the IPT team in December after leaving EF Education–EasyPost. “I’m ever the optimist.
“I just told myself not to panic even when the sprint started almost 1km out,” he said about the finale.
“I sat back in the slipstream, waited and waited, and went for the line at the last second,” he added.
Van Aert fell early and hurt a shoulder and was almost run over by his own team vehicle, but rallied to cling on to his overall lead by 13 seconds from Powless of EF.
The race was yesterday in his native Belgium, where Van Aert can parade through 60km of roads there in the yellow jersey.
“That’s part of why I dug so deep,” he said. “But this wasn’t what we had planned this morning.”
Defending champion Pogacar did the best of the pretenders to the title when he finished seventh, 51 seconds off the lead, putting a little time into all his rivals after threatening to pulverize them before fading in the final kilometers.
“I like the cobbles,” smiled the 23-year-old UAE Team Emirates leader.
“I had no bad luck, felt good and played it intelligently at the end when I knew I wouldn’t catch the leaders,” he said.
Pogacar retained the best-placed under-26’s white jersey.
