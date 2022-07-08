England manager Sarina Wiegman on Wednesday hailed a record crowd of 69,000 as a testament to how far the women’s game has come, as the Lionesses started Euro 2022 with a 1-0 win over Austria.
The attendance smashed the previous best for a match at the UEFA Women’s Euro championship by nearly 30,000.
The vast majority inside the Old Trafford got what they wanted to see, as Beth Mead’s early goal ensured the hosts claimed victory despite a sub-par performance.
“It was incredible. [There are] no more words,” Wiegman said. “It is unbelievable, from where we’ve come from, to be playing here at Old Trafford in front of 70,000.”
“I hope they keep coming and they will because we’ve sold out stadiums,” she added.
Home advantage is just one of the reasons why England are considered among the favorites to win their first major tournament in the women’s game.
Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to victory at Euro 2017, is unbeaten in 15 games since taking charge in September last year.
The weight of expectation appeared heavy on the hosts in a nervous start, but they kicked the tournament into life in style on 16 minutes, when Fran Kirby’s lofted pass picked out Mead and the Arsenal forward calmly lifted the ball over her club teammate Manuela Zinsberger.
Carina Wenninger made a desperate attempt to clear, but the ball had just crossed the line before she intervened.
England then settled into the rhythm that has seen them score 85 goals and concede just three in the Wiegman era.
Just as when the sides met in World Cup qualifying in November last year, England had to settle for a slender margin of victory, as Austria stood firm and could have even snatched a shock point.
“The most important thing is winning that first game,” said England midfielder Georgia Stanway, who won player of the match. “It puts you in a good position, being able to settle ourselves into the tournament.”
England face Norway next in Brighton on Monday in what is expected to be their toughest test of the group stages, while Austria take on Northern Ireland on the same day in Southampton.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the