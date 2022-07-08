Record crowd turns out to see England beat Austria

AFP, MANCHESTER, England





England manager Sarina Wiegman on Wednesday hailed a record crowd of 69,000 as a testament to how far the women’s game has come, as the Lionesses started Euro 2022 with a 1-0 win over Austria.

The attendance smashed the previous best for a match at the UEFA Women’s Euro championship by nearly 30,000.

The vast majority inside the Old Trafford got what they wanted to see, as Beth Mead’s early goal ensured the hosts claimed victory despite a sub-par performance.

England’s Lauren Hemp, left, vies for the ball with Austria’s Laura Wienroither during their UEFA Women’s Euro Group A match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“It was incredible. [There are] no more words,” Wiegman said. “It is unbelievable, from where we’ve come from, to be playing here at Old Trafford in front of 70,000.”

“I hope they keep coming and they will because we’ve sold out stadiums,” she added.

Home advantage is just one of the reasons why England are considered among the favorites to win their first major tournament in the women’s game.

Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to victory at Euro 2017, is unbeaten in 15 games since taking charge in September last year.

The weight of expectation appeared heavy on the hosts in a nervous start, but they kicked the tournament into life in style on 16 minutes, when Fran Kirby’s lofted pass picked out Mead and the Arsenal forward calmly lifted the ball over her club teammate Manuela Zinsberger.

Carina Wenninger made a desperate attempt to clear, but the ball had just crossed the line before she intervened.

England then settled into the rhythm that has seen them score 85 goals and concede just three in the Wiegman era.

Just as when the sides met in World Cup qualifying in November last year, England had to settle for a slender margin of victory, as Austria stood firm and could have even snatched a shock point.

“The most important thing is winning that first game,” said England midfielder Georgia Stanway, who won player of the match. “It puts you in a good position, being able to settle ourselves into the tournament.”

England face Norway next in Brighton on Monday in what is expected to be their toughest test of the group stages, while Austria take on Northern Ireland on the same day in Southampton.