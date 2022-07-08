Rafael Nadal on Wednesday conjured a mesmerizing five-set recovery from a potentially tournament-ending injury to reach an eighth Wimbledon semi-final, where he is to take on Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios.
Second seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, defeated Taylor Fritz of the US 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting 4 hours, 21 minutes.
Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by racing to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Cristian Garin of Chile.
Photo: AFP
Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, had an abdominal problem that forced him to take a medical time-out in the middle of the second set.
He appeared to be in discomfort for significant parts of the match, but came out on top as he kept his bid alive for the first men’s calendar Grand Slam since 1969.
“For a lot of moments I was thinking I would not be able to finish the match, but the crowd, the energy, thanks for that,” the Spaniard said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Kyrgios earlier said that he had given his “best performance”, shrugging off an impending court case, in which he faces an allegation of assault.
“It didn’t really affect my preparation at all,” the 27-year-old said of his Canberra court date next month. “I knew I stayed true to myself and gave my best performance today.”
Kyrgios, who shot to fame when he defeated Nadal at the tournament as a 144th-ranked wild card eight years ago, is the first Australian man into the semi-finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.
The richly talented, but deeply divisive, Kyrgios last made a Slam quarter-final seven years ago in Australia.
In the women’s competition, 2019 champion Simona Halep and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina set up a clash for a place in the final, with Halep saying she was playing her “best tennis” after comfortably reaching her third semi-final at the All England Club with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amanda Anisimova of the US.
“Definitely this is my best tennis,” said the Romanian, who missed last year’s Wimbledon with a calf injury.
“I am trying to build my confidence back, and it’s good,” said Halep, who has yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament as she targets a third major title, having also won the 2018 French Open.
Russia-born Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam semi-final when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
“It is amazing. I am really happy to be into the semi-final. It was a really tough match,” said the 23-year-old Moscow-born player.
Rybakina switched nationality in 2018. This year Russian and Belarusian players are banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine.
The ban ruled out men’s world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev as well as two-time women’s major winner Victoria Azarenka.
“Everybody wants to compete,” Rybakina said. “They were not choosing where they born. Of course, I feel for them.”
She said that she was fortunate to have switched to representing Kazakhstan.
“I think it was very good timing, because Kazakhstan were looking for players. I was looking for some help. They believed in me. So I think it was very good combination,” she said.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the