Nadal sets up semi-final against Kyrgios

ROAD TO WIMBLEDON: Russia-born Rybakina, who advanced to the women’s semi-final, was able to compete despite a Russia ban, as she switched nationalities in 2018

AFP, London





Rafael Nadal on Wednesday conjured a mesmerizing five-set recovery from a potentially tournament-ending injury to reach an eighth Wimbledon semi-final, where he is to take on Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios.

Second seed Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, defeated Taylor Fritz of the US 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/4) in a match lasting 4 hours, 21 minutes.

Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by racing to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Cristian Garin of Chile.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal returns to Taylor Fritz of the US during their men’s singles quarter-final at Wimbledon in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, had an abdominal problem that forced him to take a medical time-out in the middle of the second set.

He appeared to be in discomfort for significant parts of the match, but came out on top as he kept his bid alive for the first men’s calendar Grand Slam since 1969.

“For a lot of moments I was thinking I would not be able to finish the match, but the crowd, the energy, thanks for that,” the Spaniard said.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their women’s singles quarter-final at Wimbledon in London on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Kyrgios earlier said that he had given his “best performance”, shrugging off an impending court case, in which he faces an allegation of assault.

“It didn’t really affect my preparation at all,” the 27-year-old said of his Canberra court date next month. “I knew I stayed true to myself and gave my best performance today.”

Kyrgios, who shot to fame when he defeated Nadal at the tournament as a 144th-ranked wild card eight years ago, is the first Australian man into the semi-finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005.

The richly talented, but deeply divisive, Kyrgios last made a Slam quarter-final seven years ago in Australia.

In the women’s competition, 2019 champion Simona Halep and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina set up a clash for a place in the final, with Halep saying she was playing her “best tennis” after comfortably reaching her third semi-final at the All England Club with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amanda Anisimova of the US.

“Definitely this is my best tennis,” said the Romanian, who missed last year’s Wimbledon with a calf injury.

“I am trying to build my confidence back, and it’s good,” said Halep, who has yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament as she targets a third major title, having also won the 2018 French Open.

Russia-born Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam semi-final when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

“It is amazing. I am really happy to be into the semi-final. It was a really tough match,” said the 23-year-old Moscow-born player.

Rybakina switched nationality in 2018. This year Russian and Belarusian players are banned from Wimbledon following the invasion of Ukraine.

The ban ruled out men’s world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev as well as two-time women’s major winner Victoria Azarenka.

“Everybody wants to compete,” Rybakina said. “They were not choosing where they born. Of course, I feel for them.”

She said that she was fortunate to have switched to representing Kazakhstan.

“I think it was very good timing, because Kazakhstan were looking for players. I was looking for some help. They believed in me. So I think it was very good combination,” she said.