Van Aert soars to Tour triumph

AFP, CALAIS, France





Belgian Wout van Aert on Tuesday produced a solo break for the ages to win stage 4 of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead in swashbuckling style.

After coming second on each of the first three stages in Denmark, the Jumbo-Visma man finally tasted victory when he crossed the finish line in Calais, 8 seconds ahead of the fast-closing peloton.

Van Aert’s feat was a rare act of brilliance that is likely to live long in the memory, and makes up for the disappointment of his three narrow misses.

Wout Van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 4 of the Tour de France in Calais, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“It seems almost impossible, the jersey gave me wings, but we planned it, both for the GC [general classification] and the green jersey, there were 50 points today” said Van Aert, the overall leader who also tops the sprint standings. “They say third time lucky, but for me it was the fourth.”

There was nothing lucky about it. After 160km dominated by two escapees, Van Aert’s Jumbo team and Adam Yates’ Ineos Grenadiers launched a blistering attack on a short, steep climb about 10km from the finish.

Dressed in his luminous yellow outfit as race leader, Van Aert crossed the summit first and alone after a relentless scrap up the incline.

He then powered over the final 8km at speeds of up to 55kph, waving his arms in mock flight at the finish.

“This is an exceptional, a really special moment,” Van Aert said.

Behind him, Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint for second and briefly celebrated believing he had won the stage.

“It’s a shame for Philipsen, we shouldn’t laugh at him,” Van Aert said.

Philipsen soon found out the painful truth.

“I thought I’d won for about 5 seconds. It’ll look funny watching replays in years to come,” he said.

Van Aert leads stage 1 winner Yves Lampaert by 25 seconds in the overall standings, while defending champion Tadej Pogacar is third at 32 seconds.