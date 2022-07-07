Belgian Wout van Aert on Tuesday produced a solo break for the ages to win stage 4 of the Tour de France and extend his overall lead in swashbuckling style.
After coming second on each of the first three stages in Denmark, the Jumbo-Visma man finally tasted victory when he crossed the finish line in Calais, 8 seconds ahead of the fast-closing peloton.
Van Aert’s feat was a rare act of brilliance that is likely to live long in the memory, and makes up for the disappointment of his three narrow misses.
Photo: Reuters
“It seems almost impossible, the jersey gave me wings, but we planned it, both for the GC [general classification] and the green jersey, there were 50 points today” said Van Aert, the overall leader who also tops the sprint standings. “They say third time lucky, but for me it was the fourth.”
There was nothing lucky about it. After 160km dominated by two escapees, Van Aert’s Jumbo team and Adam Yates’ Ineos Grenadiers launched a blistering attack on a short, steep climb about 10km from the finish.
Dressed in his luminous yellow outfit as race leader, Van Aert crossed the summit first and alone after a relentless scrap up the incline.
He then powered over the final 8km at speeds of up to 55kph, waving his arms in mock flight at the finish.
“This is an exceptional, a really special moment,” Van Aert said.
Behind him, Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint for second and briefly celebrated believing he had won the stage.
“It’s a shame for Philipsen, we shouldn’t laugh at him,” Van Aert said.
Philipsen soon found out the painful truth.
“I thought I’d won for about 5 seconds. It’ll look funny watching replays in years to come,” he said.
Van Aert leads stage 1 winner Yves Lampaert by 25 seconds in the overall standings, while defending champion Tadej Pogacar is third at 32 seconds.
Standout Filipino college basketball player Ricci Rivero said he wants to start his professional career by playing in the P.League+ as opposed to other leagues in Asia because of the sizeable Philippine community in Taiwan, his new team the Taoyuan Pilots said on Monday. “There are nearly 150,000 Filipinos living and working in Taiwan, the mere thought of playing in front of them and being the first to represent them in one of Taiwan’s best basketball leagues is already a big motivation for me to choose Taiwan over other Asian basketball leagues,” Rivero said in a Taoyuan Pilots statement. Although
Taipei Municipal Fulin Elementary School’s baseball team yesterday beat South Korea in the regional final to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in this year’s Little League Baseball World Series. The Taiwan team’s 1-0 victory over hosts South Korea was largely down to the excellent performance of starting pitcher Liao Kuan-shu, who pitched six scoreless innings, in which he only gave up two hits at Hwaseong Dream Park in South Korea. After Taiwan earned a single in the bottom of the second inning, Liao in the third hit a two-out double, helping to eke out a 1-0 victory, as they
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying was knocked out of the Malaysia Open yesterday, losing her women’s singles semi-final against Chen Yufei of China 19-21, 21-13, 21-15. Despite two previous victories for second-seeded Tai against Chen this season — including her win in the final of the Thailand Open — fourth-seeded Chen dispatched the world No. 2 in 1 hour, 8 minutes at Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena, securing a spot in the Super 750 tournament’s final. Tai won the opening game of the last-four matchup, scoring two consecutive points after the score was tied 19-19. However, she had a horrific points drought after the
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend. The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year. “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,”