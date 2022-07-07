The fourth Congress of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) was held at the Marriott Taipei Hotel on Monday.
In recognition of his professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication to baseball in Taiwan, Chinese Taipei Baseball Association chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr (辜仲諒) was elected as the BFA’s new president, with the support of Japan, China and all the other member countries. Receiving the baton from outgoing president Tom Peng (彭誠浩), Koo is now tasked with ensuring that Taiwanese baseball continues to excel on the world baseball stage.
Koo said that he aims to unite Asian countries as one family and bring Asian baseball to the next level.
Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association
After being elected, Koo thanked Peng for giving him the care and support he needed to join the big family of Asian baseball.
Koo said that, thanks to Peng’s love and selfless dedication to baseball over more than five decades, the name of Taiwan’s Tom Peng is well known even in the hallowed halls of US Major League Baseball.
Koo praised Peng for having won Taiwan the right to host many international tournaments.
As ambassador-at-large for the government, Koo’s late father, CTBC Financial Holding Co founder Jeffrey Koo Sr (辜?松), promoted Taiwan’s international visibility through golfing activities and private sector economic and trade exchanges.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Jeffrey Koo Jr said he is striving to build Taiwan’s baseball prowess and raise its global profile.
He said that his first and foremost task after taking office would be the WBSC’s U-12 Baseball World Cup, which is to be held in Tainan from July 29 to Aug. 7, and he aims to make it the most desirable international tournament for baseball lovers of all ages around the world to take part in.
He said he also wants the WBSC to know that the BFA would always be its most reliable partner, and that all its member countries would work together to build an even better home for baseball in Asia.
He added that he hopes to see an Asian major league established in the near future, so that the whole world can see the burgeoning development of baseball on the vast continent.
