Nick Kyrgios faces charge of assaulting ex-girlfriend

The Guardian





Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is due to face a court in Australia after being summonsed to face a charge of assaulting a former girlfriend.

The 27-year-old Australian is to appear in court in the capital, Canberra, next month.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing on Tuesday confirmed that Kyrgios had been summonsed to face a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios reacts during his Wimbledon men’s singles match against the US’ Brandon Nakashima in London on Monday. Photo: AFP

It relates to an incident in Canberra in December last year.

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on [Aug. 2] in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” a spokesperson said.

The summons reportedly relates to an allegation that Kyrgios grabbed a former partner, the Canberra Times reported.

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years.